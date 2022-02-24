PM Imran lays floral wreath at WWII memorial in Moscow; minister debunks reports of cutting visit short

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday laid a floral wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow in a tribute to the casualties of World War II as Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry debunked "speculation" regarding the premier's visit being cut short amid Ukraine-Russia tensions.

In a tweet, the information minister said the premier's "visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule."

Chaudhry's clarification came after a report by Associated Press claimed that the prime minister was ending his Moscow trip.

PM Imran arrived in Moscow yesterday on a two-day official visit, where he was greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov upon his arrival. He was also presented a guard of honour.

The premier is expected to hold a key meeting with Russian President Vladimir today.

According to Dawn News correspondent Adil Shahzeb, who is currently in Moscow, the PM will hold an "important meeting" with Putin at 3pm (Pakistan time), while the duration of his meeting has been extended to three hours from previously scheduled one.

However, he quoted some diplomatic sources as saying the PM's schedule could be changed at any time.

Radio Pakistan reported that PM Imran will exchange views on international and regional issues during his meeting with Putin. The two leaders are also expected to discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector. Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan may also come under discussion.

The last Pakistani premier to visit Russia was Nawaz Sharif in March 1999, while former president Asif Ali Zardari came to Moscow in 2011.

PM Imran's visit is viewed by many in and outside Pakistan with much anticipation though the Pakistan government terms it a prelude to greater relationship in strategic, energy and regional connectivity.

The timing of the visit has been discussed threadbare but top Pakistani government officials term it one of the rarest opportunities for the energy-starved country to make headway in energy, regional connectivity and role in Afghanistan post US withdrawal.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, however, had rejected the notion about the timing of the visit. “Yes there is a global tension but our visit is of bilateral nature and the similar path was taken in the visit to China where economy, economic indicators and connectivity was at the heart of that tour,” he had said.