All eyes on Kremlin as PM Imran's meeting with Russian President Putin begins

Dawn.comPublished February 24, 2022 - Updated February 24, 2022 06:03pm
PM Imran meets President Putin in Moscow. — Photo via PMO
PM Imran and President Putin during a meeting in Moscow. — Photo via PTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Tomb of Unknown Soldier at the monument in Moscow on Thursday. — Picture via PMO/Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a two-day visit to Moscow, has begun his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media reported.

PM Imran will exchange views on international and regional issues during his meeting with Putin, according to Radio Pakistan. The two leaders are also expected to discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector.

Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan may also come under discussion.

Before the meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is part of PM Imran's delegation in Moscow, confirmed that the premier was on his way to meet President Putin, debunking "speculation" regarding the premier's visit being cut short amid Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Sharing the update on Twitter, Chaudhry said after the meeting between both leaders, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak would call on PM Imran and the delegation accompanying him at the hotel where they are staying.

In a tweet, the information minister said the premier's "visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule".

Chaudhry's clarification came after a report by Associated Press claimed that the prime minister was ending his Moscow trip.

Earlier today (Thursday), PM Imran laid a floral wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow in a tribute to the casualties of World War II.

PM Imran arrived in Moscow yesterday on a two-day official visit, where he was greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov upon his arrival. He was also presented a guard of honour.

According to Dawn News correspondent Adil Shahzeb, who is currently in Moscow, the PM's "important meeting" with Putin has been extended to three hours, which was earlier scheduled for an hour.

However, he quoted some diplomatic sources as saying the PM's schedule could be changed at any time.

Qureshi meets Lavrov

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow as both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

Qureshi said Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Russia. He said relations between Pakistan and Russia have gradually strengthened.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with other officials hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Thursday. — Picture via Foreign Office
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with other officials hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Thursday. — Picture via Foreign Office

"Pakistan pursues economic priorities and promotes regional ties in the light of PM Imran Khan's vision," Qureshi told his Russian counterpart.

Lavrov congratulated Qureshi and Pakistani leadership on the success of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan held in Islamabad in December last year and also expressed best wishes regarding the upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad next month.

The last Pakistani premier to visit Russia was Nawaz Sharif in March 1999, while former president Asif Ali Zardari came to Moscow in 2011.

PM Imran's visit is viewed by many in and outside Pakistan with much anticipation though the Pakistan government terms it a prelude to greater relationship in strategic, energy and regional connectivity.

The timing of the visit has been discussed threadbare but top Pakistani government officials term it one of the rarest opportunities for the energy-starved country to make headway in energy, regional connectivity and role in Afghanistan post US withdrawal.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, however, had rejected the notion about the timing of the visit. “Yes there is a global tension but our visit is of bilateral nature and the similar path was taken in the visit to China where economy, economic indicators and connectivity was at the heart of that tour,” he had said.

Said
Feb 24, 2022 02:52pm
Il has been sent back without meeting. It’s on Russian media and tv.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Feb 24, 2022 02:53pm
He should change his attire for foreign visits specially to countries where there is cold weather
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2022 02:55pm
Take some photos of Russia for domestic consumption and come back. Huge wastage of tax payer money. Huge incompetence of SMQ and FO for planning the trip during such crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Feb 24, 2022 02:57pm
Moscow will stick a wreath of barbed wire up Imran Nazi and send him back home soon .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 24, 2022 02:59pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 24, 2022 02:59pm
IK will return to Pakistan and claim huge success of his Moscow trip. Fawad, SMQ and FO will give out statements in support while awam knows the truth. Total incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Feb 24, 2022 03:01pm
IKs visit is Bad timing and bad optics and perhaps bad luck for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 24, 2022 03:01pm
Immature Imran Khan is leading a diplomatic suicide mission and made himself just as an instrument to play for Putin.
Reply Recommend 0
Hemant
Feb 24, 2022 03:13pm
Are there no Russian leaders present there with IK?
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 24, 2022 03:19pm
Immature Imran Khan is leading a diplomatic suicide mission and made himself just as an instrument of game for Putin.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Feb 24, 2022 03:21pm
Of all the world leaders, this has to be the most awkward and unsettling visit of IK to Moscow, laying a wreath at the WWII memorial, while WWIII is effectively underway - for which Russia is singularly responsible for. Sad, he did not see it coming, despite many global warnings.
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Feb 24, 2022 03:23pm
Long way to go for a photo shoot
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Feb 24, 2022 03:24pm
Very bad timing.....
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem
Feb 24, 2022 03:25pm
@Ahmed 40, absolutely correct - mis-calculated and totally unnecessary at this time
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Feb 24, 2022 03:26pm
I see his time has been filed by Moscow to do mundane stuff. Get few pictures and then talk big when he gets back.
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Feb 24, 2022 03:29pm
I see he didn't get any money from Moscow either.
Reply Recommend 0
Samrad khan SD
Feb 24, 2022 03:29pm
He is advantageous
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Feb 24, 2022 03:30pm
Time is ticking to pay the Saudis and he didn't get any money from Moscow either
Reply Recommend 0
Khan hamza
Feb 24, 2022 03:33pm
What stupidity by foreign office to send them the day invasion starts … tells you how well our people are informed
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Feb 24, 2022 03:37pm
Really very bad decision to visit this time & nothing he is going to gain by this visit as per present war scenario... Just wasting of time & making foreign policy worst for Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
JP
Feb 24, 2022 03:47pm
Imran Khan has no Foreign Polices, does not have any experience how to deal or speak to Foreign Leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Feb 24, 2022 03:48pm
IK visit to Moscow could have been postponed at this crucial time in the best interest of Pakistan. IK at this monent cannot handle the situation in a very diplomatic condition whic could severe relationship with America and the West
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Feb 24, 2022 03:51pm
Picture perfectly sums up our diplomatic state of affairs. Wrong optics at wrong time have left us all alone and out in the cold.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar Khan
Feb 24, 2022 04:10pm
@Asfand, Agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Feb 24, 2022 04:11pm
Bad timing through no fault of IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Feb 24, 2022 04:18pm
Full circle is getting completed. Pakistan all these years was against Russia and actively participated in chasing Russia out of Afhanistan siding with US. Now once US has shown its back to Pakistan, Imran thought to side with Russia now. Well Pakistan needs US and western countries more than Russia and this whole trip was very ill-timed. This is do more damage to Paksitan that gaining from Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Feb 24, 2022 04:20pm
Its good to wear national dress for head of the state when on official visit. But when visiting extremely cold countries, PM should change his attire which is more suitable and comfortable in those weather conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
Koshur Bhatta
Feb 24, 2022 04:23pm
Just for a photo shoot, he travelled 5000kms (one way) all the way, so that he could project something positive for his gullible folks back home..Wow! Jai Ho IK!!
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Feb 24, 2022 04:25pm
i think this timing can be very well used to our advantage.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Altaf.
Feb 24, 2022 04:27pm
Timing is everything like in cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Feb 24, 2022 04:27pm
Ukraine and Russia have much more in common. Ukraine should avoid becoming a Launching Pad for NATO.
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Feb 24, 2022 04:28pm
@Ahmed 40, leadership is not walk in the park
Reply Recommend 0
DEHATI
Feb 24, 2022 04:32pm
Strange and inappropriate timing!
Reply Recommend 0
Amarnath
Feb 24, 2022 04:33pm
Sometimes one has to wonder how much of embarrassment one can bring, in all innocence.
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Feb 24, 2022 04:34pm
Listen People for all those of you who are saying that IK's visit is on a bad timing, please be informed that the invitation was sent to him by Russia's President Vladimir Putin. IK didn't chose the time to visit Moscow himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
Feb 24, 2022 04:41pm
Received by Deputy foreign minister! Guessing FM had better things to do? Putin of course wouldn’t have come to receive IK anyway
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Feb 24, 2022 04:43pm
Traveling to a warzone knowingly, not sure what brownie point it will get
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 24, 2022 04:44pm
Imran Khan is leading a diplomatic suicide mission and made himself just as an instrument to play for Putin.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Karim
Feb 24, 2022 04:49pm
Why is Pakistan distancing itself from USA and becoming friends of Russia? This could make USA and the western countries angry. Be careful Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Feb 24, 2022 04:54pm
Why is he roaming alone on Russian streets?
Reply Recommend 0
Koshur Bhatta
Feb 24, 2022 04:58pm
Photo Shoot successful !!! Now back to reality
Reply Recommend 0
Srikanth
Feb 24, 2022 05:02pm
Russia has no money unfortunately..
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Feb 24, 2022 05:04pm
@Asfand, Yea colonial mindset
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Feb 24, 2022 05:09pm
@Asfand, due to thing the office of Putin would be cold?
Reply Recommend 0

