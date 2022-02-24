Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 24, 2022

Court sentences Zahir Jaffer to death in Noor Mukadam murder case

Tahir NaseerPublished February 24, 2022 - Updated February 24, 2022 01:33pm
Zahir Jaffer, primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, is brought to a sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Zahir Jaffer, primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, is brought to a sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sentenced primary suspect Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the verdict which was reserved on Tuesday following months of hearings.

Zahir, his father Zakir Jaffer, mother Asmat Adamjee and other suspects were present in the court when the verdict was announced.

Noor, 27, was found murdered at Jaffar's residence in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20 last year. A first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against Zahir Jaffer — the primary accused who was arrested from the site of the murder — under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Mukadam, who is a retired diplomat.

Timeline: Everything you need to know about the Noor Mukadam murder case ahead of the verdict

Ahead of the verdict today, Zahir was brought to the court along with the other co-accused — Zakir Jaffer (Zahir's father), Iftikhar (watchman) and Jan Mohammad (gardener).

The lawyers, plaintiff Shaukat and other co-accused who are out on bail, including Therapy Works employees and Zahir's mother Asmat Adamjee, also arrived at the court.

After the court marked the attendance of Therapy Works employees, the judge ordered for the courtroom to be emptied, saying he needed to speak to the defendants. The quartet of detained accused, including Zahir, were later sent back from the court once the judge was done with them.

Case history

After the FIR was registered in the case and Zahir was arrested, his parents and household staff were also taken into custody by police on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Noor's father's statement.

In his complaint, Shaukat had stated that he had gone to Rawalpindi on July 19 to buy a goat for Eidul Azha, while his wife had gone out to pick up clothes from her tailor. When he had returned home in the evening, the couple found their daughter Noor absent from their house in Islamabad.

They had found her cellphone number switched off and started a search for her. Sometime later, Noor had called her parents to inform them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two, according to the FIR.

The complainant said he had later received a call from Zahir, whose family were their acquaintances. The suspect had informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm on July 20, the victim's father had received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police had subsequently taken the complainant to Zahir's house in Sector F-7/4 where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", according to the FIR.

Shaukat, who identified his daughter's body, has sought the maximum punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murdering his daughter.

Police later said that Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.

Six officials of Therapy Works, whose employees had visited the site of the murder before police, were also nominated in the case and were indicted with six others, including Zahir Jaffer's parents, in October.

Talking to the media after the last hearing, Noor's father, Shaukat Mukadam, had said that he sought "maximum punishment" for the accused and reposed his confidence in Judge Ata Rabbani.

"He has conducted a fair and transparent trial," Shaukat had said of the judge's handling of the case, adding that he was "completely satisfied" with the investigation despite "some ups and downs" as he also commended the police for operating "under pressure".

"It was a difficult time but I had full faith in my daughter. Noor Mukadam was a good girl and she was not involved in anything wrong," Shaukat said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jamshed Hashwani
Feb 24, 2022 11:03am
I pray Justice will be served in a way that honors this poor young lady by executing those who did the crime and those who aided and abetted the crime and its coverup.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Baba
Feb 24, 2022 11:40am
Money talks. He will go scot free.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Feb 24, 2022 12:23pm
First will get death penalty but few years later will be set free on appeal the usual way.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Feb 24, 2022 12:41pm
Death penalty.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In choppy seas
Updated 24 Feb, 2022

In choppy seas

WITH chances growing of a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the leadership of the ruling PTI...
24 Feb, 2022

Peca amendment

THE courts have already given an indication, it seems, as to the legal merits of the reprehensible amendment to the...
24 Feb, 2022

Rangers in Karachi

PERHAPS rattled by the public outcry against the recent wave of murders and armed muggings, numerous solutions are...
Ordinances replace debate
Updated 23 Feb, 2022

Ordinances replace debate

Since coming to power, the PTI has regrettably placed greater reliance on presidential ordinances to bring laws of its own liking.
23 Feb, 2022

‘Missing’ girls

THE data on the ‘missing’ girls from Sargodha — and its adjoining districts — recovered by the police since...
23 Feb, 2022

Reviving Iran deal

AS negotiations in Vienna enter their final stretch, there is indeed hope that the Iran nuclear deal may be revived,...