Rohit Sharma named India’s Test captain

AFPPublished February 20, 2022 - Updated February 20, 2022 11:55am
A file photo of Indian opener, now Test captain, Rohit Sharma. — Reuters/File
A file photo of Indian opener, now Test captain, Rohit Sharma. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named India’s Test captain, one of the highest-pressure jobs in world sport, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli’s exit.

The 34-year-old will lead the side in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 4, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma told reporters.

“Rohit Sharma is the number one cricketer of our country,” he said.

“King Kohli” quit as India’s Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 leadership last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper.

Rohit, known as the “Hitman” for his big hundreds and six-hitting, this month led the team to a one-day series sweep over the West Indies.

He has led IPL side Mumbai Indians to a record five titles, and had already taken over the white-ball captaincy following Kohli’s surprise departure.

Always a front-runner to take over the Test duties, Rohit has been a regular member of the Test team since opening the batting for India in October 2019, when he hit twin centuries.

The swashbuckling batsman, a white-ball star, has scored 3,047 runs including eight centuries in 43 Tests since making his debut in 2013.

His attacking batting and penchant for big scores — he scored 177 on his Test debut and has a top score of 212 — make him a favourite with the fans.

Critics though highlight Rohit’s injury-prone career and the fact that he is 18 months older than Kohli, meaning he may prove to be a stopgap skipper before someone younger — such as Rishabh Pant — takes over.

His ample physique also contrasts with lean fitness fanatic Kohli, but selection chairman Chetan dismissed concerns about the new captain.

“Today’s professional cricketers manage their body and Rohit has no problem at all and he is absolutely okay,” he said.

“And if such a big and experienced cricketer comes forward and becomes captain then the future captains to be groomed under Rohit would be a tremendous thing for us.”

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named as Rohit’s Test deputy, putting him in contention to become the next skipper.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2022

