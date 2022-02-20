HBL Pakistan Super League: Rashid Khan set to leave for national duty

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ star player Rashid Khan is set to leave the HBL Pakistan Super League for his national duty with Afghanistan team.

The 23-year-old Rashid is leaving Qalandars at a crucial stage of the league to represent Afghanistan during their tour to Bangladesh that kicks off on Feb 25.

Rashid on Saturday represented Qalandars against Islamabad, which was his ninth and last outing in this PSL.

Afghanistan will play three ODIs and two T20 Internationals during their tour of Bangladesh.

The leg-spinner, who has over 100 T20 International wickets to his credit, has already claimed 11 scalps in the ongoing HBL PSL at a fine average of 18.72 in eight matches.

Meanwhile, two Pesh­awar Zalmi players are also out of action due to different reasons.

Batter Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies has left the event for some personal reason while England’s Tom Kohler Cadmore was forced to leave due to an injury.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2022