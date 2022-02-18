YDA men ‘attack’ health office for colleagues’ reinstatement

LAHORE: A group of young doctors on Thursday ‘attacked’ the Punjab health secretariat and misbehaved with the senior officials of the department to exert pressure for the reinstatement of their colleagues.

The Punjab health department had suspended from service a few doctors of the Services Hospital in the wake of the death of a young patient due to their ‘alleged criminal negligence’ in January.

Patient Hamid (30) had walked into the emergency ward where the doctors left him unattended and he died there for the want of treatment while the medics later generated a fake slip of his ‘received dead’.

A high-level inquiry had declared them guilty of the charges later.

On Thursday, the senior leaders of the Young Doctors Association Punjab marched on the health secretariat and misbehaved with the senior officers.

The witnesses said the medics surrounded the office of the specialised healthcare and medical education department secretary while hurling threats at the security staff and other officials.

They later entered his office and on finding him absent, the mob later moved towards the committee room where a meeting was in progress.

The witnesses said the doctors kept on occupying the premises of the health secretariat for more than an hour or so.

On being informed that the YDA men have turned offensive, the health secretary deputed a senior officer to engage them in negotiations.

During the meeting, YDA men demanded that the department reinstate the doctors suspended from service by the health department in the light of the inquiry report saying that they have rejected the findings of the probe.

