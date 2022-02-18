PPP to protest hike in petrol prices across Sindh today

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday announced a protest across Sindh against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, calling it a cruel move on the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said: “We have decided that amid preparation for the 'long march', we will hold protest demonstrations tomo­rrow after Friday prayers in all district headquarters,” he said.

“The fresh increase in POL prices is a cruel move by the PTI government,” he added.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2022