Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2022

PPP to protest hike in petrol prices across Sindh today

From the NewspaperPublished February 18, 2022 - Updated February 18, 2022 10:14am

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday announced a protest across Sindh against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, calling it a cruel move on the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said: “We have decided that amid preparation for the 'long march', we will hold protest demonstrations tomo­rrow after Friday prayers in all district headquarters,” he said.

“The fresh increase in POL prices is a cruel move by the PTI government,” he added.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Feb, 2022

Crushing oil prices

THE widespread public anger over the latest increase in domestic petrol and diesel prices was not unexpected. The...
High-handed tactics
Updated 18 Feb, 2022

High-handed tactics

EVEN for an administration known to be exceedingly thin-skinned, the PTI government’s contempt for the freedom of...
18 Feb, 2022

Yemen toll

NEXT month marks the completion of the seventh year of the Yemen war, when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to...
Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...