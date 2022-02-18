PPP to protest hike in petrol prices across Sindh today

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday announced a protest across Sindh against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, calling it a cruel move on the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.
In a statement, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said: “We have decided that amid preparation for the 'long march', we will hold protest demonstrations tomorrow after Friday prayers in all district headquarters,” he said.
“The fresh increase in POL prices is a cruel move by the PTI government,” he added.
Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2022