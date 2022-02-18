PTI finalises candidates for Mansehra mayor elections

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has finalised names of its candidates for mayor slots in five tehsils of Mansehra district.

The development came during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, local PTI MPA Babar Saleem Swati told reporters here on Thursday.

Mr Swati said federal railways minister Azam Khan Swati, special assistant to the chief minister on population Ahmad Hussain Shah were also present in the meeting.

He said Kamal Saleem Swati were named the PTI’s candidate for Mansehra tehsil mayor’s slot and Mushtaq Khan for Balakot’s as the other aspirants didn’t object to their names.

The PTI leader said the names of candidates for Baffa-Pakhal, Darband and Oghi tehsil mayor elections were finalised and would be announced after the prime minister’s approval.

He said Aftab Shah, Qasim Hassan, Abdul Shakoor Lughmani and Shahid Rafique had applied for the PTI ticket to contest the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil mayor polls and one of them would be selected soon.

Mr Swati said Ahsan Khan and Habib Basikhel were in the running for Oghi tehsil council’s top slot and Ashraf Tanoli and Sadiq Mumtaz Tanoli applied for Darband tehsil’s.

He said the PTI would sweep the upcoming phase of the local body elections in the province.

ANP leader joins JUI-F

Member of the Awami National Party’s Central Executive Committee Shahzad Shah has joined the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl after being denied the party’s ticket for tehsil mayor election.

Mr Shah, who was elected nazim of the Kundar Hassanzai tehsil in Torghar district in 2015 on the ANP ticket, had announced that he would contest the mayor election as an independent contender last week over the party’s refusal to field him for tehsil election.

He announced the joining of the JUI-F during a meeting attended by provincial emir of the party Maulana Attaur Rehman. Mr Shah, who will contest election as the JUI-F candidate, said he quit the ANP over its wrong policies and other leaders would follow the suit.

