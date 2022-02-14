Dawn Logo

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Dawn.comPublished February 14, 2022 - Updated February 14, 2022 12:18pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks to his Iranian counterpart Dr Ahmad Vahidi after his arrival to Islamabad on Monday. — Twitter video screengrab
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks to the Iranian delegation. — ShkhRasheed/Twitter
Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a day-long visit, where he was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Dr Vahidi's arrival follows the visit of Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef to the country last week.

The nine-member Iranian delegation was received by the interior minister and other senior ranking officials, according to Radio Pakistan.

According to a brief statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, during his day-long visit, the Iranian minister will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government functionaries.

During his meetings, the statement said, Dr Vahidi and Pakistani officials will discuss issues related to Pak-Iran border management and the exchange of prisoners.

In October last year, both the countries had agreed to form a special committee for effective implementation on an agreement for the exchange of prisoners.

Also read: Deal on Iran barter trade reached, Senate body told

The agreement was finalised in a meeting between Ahmed representing Pakistan and members of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in Majlis (Iranian Parliament).

Both sides had also discussed suggestions to overcome terrorism and human trafficking and vowed to keep their efforts continue for the formation of stable Afghanistan.

Slowcrack
Feb 14, 2022 12:18pm
Pakistan is super power we have every one coming to do business with us.
Khan De Bannu
Feb 14, 2022 12:37pm
I hope he did not facilitate another Kalbhushan before entering our airspace!!! He's still welcome though!
Sane Mind1st
Feb 14, 2022 12:45pm
All the foreign ministers are coming to Pakistan to resolve the issues between the nations. Has any one come to talk of commerce, trade, investments and all? No one.
Masood
Feb 14, 2022 01:04pm
Iranian agencies are fully involved in recent and past terrorist activities in Pakistan, don't trust them.
