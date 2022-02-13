Security guard kills man for ‘stealing manhole cover’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A private security guard shot dead a man for allegedly trying to steal the cover of a manhole at a petrol pump near Gurumandir on Saturday, police said.

Jamshed Quarters SHO Majid Korai said the guard, Sohail Aslam, told the police that he assumed two men riding on a motorcycle as robbers since such incidents had taken place at the petrol pump in the past.

He further informed the police that they also uttered some words, owing to which he thought they might attack him and, therefore, he opened fire on them.

The police said CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene showed that two suspects riding a motorbike arrived there. One of them got off the bike, stole the cover of the manhole and tried to escape on the two-wheeler.

In the meantime, the guard arrived there and tried to prevent them. As they did not stop, the guard opened fire on them. The unidentified suspect, aged around 25 to 30 years, fell from the bike and died of the bullet wound.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

The area SHO said the guard was taken into custody and a case would be registered against him.

Man shot dead

A 45-year-old man was shot dead on the outskirts of the metropolis on Saturday.

The Shah Latif Town police said that Mohammed Irfan was killed by his relative Iftikhar alias Babu over some family dispute in Sector 20-B.

The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

Boy found murdered

Meanwhile, a minor boy was found murdered in Orangi Town on Saturday.

West SSP Suhai Aziz said two suspected had been taken into custody and one of them had “confessed” to kill the boy after sexually assaulting him.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2022