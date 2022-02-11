Dawn Logo

Water sports project at Karachi's Hawkesbay inaugurated

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 11, 2022 - Updated February 11, 2022 10:09am
City Administrator Murtaza Wahab Water sports project at Hawkesbay on Thursday. — Picture via Twitter
KARACHI: City Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Thursday inaugurated the Arabian Sea Water Sports Project at a ceremony held at Hawkesbay.

Speaking to the audience, he said that water sports facilities had been provided to the people of Karachi under the public-private partnership (PPP) venture as people in large number used to visit this recreational spot with their families.

The administrator also said that more such modern facilities would be provided at Hawkesbay and new projects would be launched under the partnership mode. “We believe in service and will continue to do so,” he said.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shakeel Chaudhry were among the prominent figures who attended the ceremony.

Mr Wahab said that in the past, the coastal area was neglected due to which it remained undeveloped. “Previously, there were no water sports facilities available to the people of our city, province and country. We have the best beach and by developing it we can increase the beauty of this city, besides earning foreign exchange,” he said.

He pointed out that the construction of road between Machhli Chowk and KANUPP was also under way.

He said construction of parks, playgrounds and roads in the metropolis was being carried out.

Mr Wahab, also the spokesman of the provincial government, said that the city was making progress with the construction and development works, being one of the priorities of the Sindh government.

In the past, he said, around 35 people used to be killed every day in Karachi while kidnapping for ransom and mugging had become order of the day and the ‘land mafia’ had been active. All such criminal activities were brought under control through coordinated efforts made by the provincial government and law enforcement agencies, he added.

He admitted that the issue of street crime was still there, and said the police should take serious steps in this regard.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2022

