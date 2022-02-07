Dawn Logo

Saudi interior minister arrives in Islamabad on day-long visit

Dawn.comPublished February 7, 2022 - Updated February 7, 2022 04:31pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid welcomes a Saudi delegation, led by his counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. — APP
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid welcomes a Saudi delegation, led by his counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. — APP

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit on Monday.

Naif, who is accompanied by a delegation, was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rashid, at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rashid said in a tweet.

Interior secretary Yousaf Naseem and other senior officials were also present on the occasion, APP reported.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the Saudi minister is visiting Pakistan on Rashid's invitation and will hold meetings with him, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

"Regional situation, release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and other matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the visit," the Radio Pakistan report said.

Speaking about the visit during a press conference in Islamabad a day ago, Rashid had said that Pakistan had a deep, cordial and brotherly relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The interior ministers of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, etc., were also being invited to visit Pakistan, he had added.

In this connection, he had further stated that the government was making all-out efforts for the return of Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails abroad.

Pakistan

