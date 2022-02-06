Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2022

Suicide bomber killed during intelligence-based operation in KP's Tank: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comPublished February 6, 2022 - Updated February 6, 2022 01:25pm
A cache of weapons recovered an intelligence-based operation in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan. — Photo by ISPR
A cache of weapons recovered an intelligence-based operation in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan. — Photo by ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near Dial road in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed a suicide bomber, according to a statement issued by the military's public affairs wing on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted the operation on "confirmed intelligence reports of presence of" terrorists belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"During the operation, a suicide bomber has been killed," the statement added.

The ISPR said the operation to eliminate the terrorists' abettors and accomplices "was continuing".

Meanwhile, in a separate statement on Saturday, the military's media wing said the security forces conducted an IBO in Sarwakai village in South Waziristan and arrested a TTP terrorist identified as Allah Noor.

According to ISPR, the TTP terrorist was trying to escape while clad in a burqa, however, the forces caught him.

During the IBO, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, improvised explosive devices, mortars, grenades and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout.

In another such operation in Makeen area of South Waziristan, law enforcement personnel recovered M-16 rifles and ammunition.

Four individuals who were transporting weapons and ammunition to Dara Adam Khel were also arrested, the military said.

