Hindus protest police failure to arrest Daharki trader’s killers in Larkana

LARKANA: Members of the Hindu community took out a procession on Thursday in protest against the murder of Satan Das, a trader in Daharki on Jan 31, demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

The protesters, who were later joined by activists of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto, started the procession from Dharamshala and marched on thoroughfares of the city before converging on the main gate of Jinnahbagh where they staged a sit-in.

Dr Dhrampal, president of the District Panchayat Committee, Dr Sudhamchand, Seth Nawal Rai, Mohbat Khuhro, general secretary of JUI-F Larkana district, and Imtiaz Gaad of PPP-SB condemned the murderous attack on the trader, which left him dead and his son critically injured. Three days had passed since the case was registered but police were still clueless about the killers, they said.

The incident and the subsequent police inaction had deepened a sense of insecurity and unrest among members of the Hindus community in Sindh, a land of Sufis where Hindus and Muslims lived side by side in peace and harmony for centuries, they said.

They said that apparently, some elements were bent on disturbing the peace in the province under a conspiracy and called for immediate arrest of Satan Das’ killers.

