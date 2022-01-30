Three Indus river dolphins get satellite tags in pioneering study

KARACHI: In a pioneering study, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-P) in collaboration with the Sindh wildlife department safely placed satellite tags on three stranded Indus river dolphins that were rescued from irrigation canals in Sukkur and released back into the river.

This was the first satellite tagging initiative of river dolphins in Asia.

The aim of the initiative is to see whether tagging of dolphins works efficiently and properly in a naturally high-silt river and peculiar behaviour of dolphins that come out of water for very short periods of time.

“The preliminary satellite data received from the tagged dolphins appears to be promising as we expect to receive more and pertinent information in the coming days,” said Dr Uzma Khan, Asia coordinator of River Dolphin River Initiative, WWF-P.

It’s a great honour to have led this pioneering study which could reveal a great deal about the behaviour, movement and habitat use of this mystical species, which would help in the long-term conservation, she added.

According to WWF-P officials, the dolphins were tagged with the utmost care as the team included a veterinarian that administered local anaesthesia to the aquatic mammals before putting the tags.

The tagged dolphins were a 1.85-metre-long young male and two adult females, one of them 2.2 metres in length and the other 1.12 metres long.

The data from the tagged dolphins, officials pointed out, could answer many questions about the species’ behaviour by tracking their movement, understanding their habitat use and showing how effectively these freshwater aquatic mammals moved through barrages, covered long distances in a day, when they were more active, and, if there was any difference between the movement patterns of males and females.

“Tagging dolphins is new to Pakistan. We are pleased to contribute to this pioneering study in Asia. If this experiment is successful then the government of Sindh will continue to carry this forward and scale it up,” said Sindh Wildlife Conservator Javed Mahar.

The wildlife department had been leading the dolphin rescue operation in Sindh since 1992 and about 200 dolphins had been saved so far, he added.

The Indus river dolphin is an endangered species. Over the last two decades, their number has increased to 2,000 individuals from 1,200 in 2001, as a result of the joint efforts of the wildlife department and WWF-P.

The success had been achieved despite knowing little about the species’ movement and behaviour, the officials said.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2022