Today's Paper | January 28, 2022

People boycott anti-polio drive in Bajaur area

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished January 28, 2022 - Updated January 28, 2022 11:33am

BAJAUR: The residents of Dawaogai, a backward area in Lowi Mamond tehsil here, continued their boycott of the anti-polio campaign for the second consecutive day on Thursday and announced they would not cooperate in this regard till their demand for launching work on the local road was accepted.

They have been holding a demonstration against the prolonged delay in construction of the road connecting their area with the Laghari-Inayat Kallay highway.

Score of residents participated in the rally and said that they were not against vaccination as it was imperative to protect their children from polio disease.

However, they said the move was intended to get their longstanding issues resolved, as the authorities had been ignoring their welfare.

The protesters said that work on the road had been suspended for the last four years. They criticised the district administration and local lawmakers for not resolving their basic problems.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2022

