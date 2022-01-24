Pakistan outclass Papua New Guinea to top group at U-19 World Cup

PORT-OF-SPAIN: Pakistan clin­ched the top position in the ICC U-19 World Cup Group C by overpowering Papua New Guinea by nine wickets in their third and last group match here at the Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, all-rounder Mohammad Shehzad starred for Pakistan as he produced a stunning spell of medium-pace bowling taking five wickets for just seven runs in 6.4 overs to spearhead PNG’s capitulation for a measly 50 in 22.4 overs after they opted to bat first.

In reply, Pakistan lost Shehzad for a duck.

Pacer Ahmed Khan took three wickets for 10 runs in five overs as other than Christopher Kilapat, none of the PNG batters could even reach double figures. Nineteen extras was the top score while Kilapat, who opened the innings, contributed 11.

Abbas Ali and Haseebullah Khan took Pakistan to the paltry target without any further damage. Abbas who opened the innings with Shehzad scored a 32-ball 27 featuring three fours. Haseebullah remained unbea­ten on 18 off 36 balls with the aid of two fours.

Summarised scores:

Pakistan had earlier in the week defeated Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to ensure a place in the tournament’s Super Eights (quarter-finals).

The 2004 and 2006 champions take on Australia in their quarter-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Pakistan U-19 bt Papua New Guinea U-19 by nine wickets.

PNG U-19 50 in 22.4 overs (Christopher Kilapat 11; Mohammad Shehzad 5-7, Ahmed Khan 3-10); PAKISTAN U-19 51 for 1 in 12 overs (Abbas Ali 27 not out, Haseebullah Khan 18 not out; Junior Morea 1-12).

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2022