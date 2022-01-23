Dawn Logo

PPP set to hold tractor march from tomorrow

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 23, 2022 - Updated January 23, 2022 10:45am

LAHORE: The PPP is geared up to hold ‘tractor trolley march’ across the country from Monday (tomorrow) to extend its support to the farmers who are suffering from the ‘poor’ agricultural policies of the PTI government, says PPP central Punjab president Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

At a press conference here on Saturday, he said this march would prove to be a turning point (in politics) and ensure protection of the rights of the farmers. He said the march would culminate into the PPP’s long march on Feb 27.

Flanked by party leaders Shahzad Saeed, Hasan Murtaza and Asif Raza, Mr Ashraf welcomed the joining of different trade associations of the city and asked them to join the party’s protest drive.

He said the PPP’s protest would give new tidings to the people whose lives had been made miserable by the Imran Khan government.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2022

Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 23, 2022 11:47am
Do Bilawal have money for the petrol. He is always crysing for the expensive petrol.
