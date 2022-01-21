Man dies from wall collapse as gusty winds batter Karachi

A man was killed in a wall collapse in Karachi on Friday as gusty winds battered the city, turning the weather dusty.

The Met Office said in a statement that strong winds were blowing in the city from the west at 25-30 knots (1kn equals 1.852kilometres per hour) as the result of a "steep pressure gradient".

Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met department, further explained in a video clip that the pressure gradient was high in western Balochistan and Iran due to the presence of a westerly low-pressure weather system in the eastern parts of Balochistan adjoining south Punjab and upper Sindh.

This, he said, had triggered gusty winds in Karachi.

He added that the speed of winds was increasing to 35kn in some areas.

Sarfaraz said the windy and dusty weather in the city was likely to continue till midnight.

He said strong winds could cause trees to fall and damage "loose structures" such as tents.

Meanwhile, Taimuria Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rasheed said a man was killed in a wall collapse, caused by strong winds, near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad's block L.

He said the incident took place around 1:15pm when the wall of a library collapsed.

The SHO said the deceased man, 60-year-old Ratan Bagh, used to sell flowers in the area.

"He was sitting against the wall when it collapsed as strong winds blew," he said, adding that the deceased person's brother, who was at a distance from him at the time of the incident, remained safe.

His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for the completion of medico-legal formalities.