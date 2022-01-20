Dawn Logo

Ottis Gibson appointed Yorkshire coach after racism scandal

AFPPublished January 20, 2022 - Updated January 20, 2022 10:20am
LONDON: English cricket club Yorkshire announced on Wednesday they had appointed former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 52-year-old replaces Andrew Gale, who left the county club along with the rest of the coaching staff in the fallout from a damaging racism scandal.

Pakistan-born former bowler Azeem Rafiq accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with racist abuse he suffered while playing for them and told a parliamentary inquiry that it had ended his career.

Also read: England's Michael Vaughan apologises to Azeem Rafiq but denies racism

Sponsors severed links with the county and they were suspended from staging lucrative international matches at Headingley.

Gibson, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley.

He will officially start work at the end of February, after his involvement with the Pakistan Super League side, the Multan Sultans comes to an end.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2022

