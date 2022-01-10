Shehbaz tears apart govt for 'criminal negligence' in Murree tragedy

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday rebuked the government for its "criminal negligence" in dealing with the events that lead to the deaths of at least 22 tourists in Murree over the weekend as a fresh session of the house began.

The NA was originally slated to discuss the controversial Finance (Supplementary) Bill, generally known as the mini-budget. However, the discussion was deferred for tomorrow.

Shortly after the recitation of the Holy Quran and the singing of the national anthem, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the House would discuss the tragic incident in Murree and would discuss the finance bill tomorrow as an "understanding" had been reached with the opposition.

The PML-N president began his speech by castigating the government over its "failure" in handling the situation.

"There was heavy snowfall, but there was no one to ask about the people. Innocent children, the youth and the elderly died and nobody asked about their [well-being] for 20 hours."

Shehbaz questioned whether the incident was a "natural" occurrence or "manslaughter".

"The reality is that there were no arrangements in place," he said, adding that traffic officials and authorities responsible for removing the snow were not present.

"People kept crying for help but no one showed up [...]. This was a criminal act of negligence and inefficiency and cannot be pardoned. When the Met Office had warned of excessive snowfall, what measures did the government take?"

If there was an influx of tourists flocking to the hill station, what steps did the government take to deter them, he asked. "Was a red alert issued? You can't hide from the facts."

Shehbaz stated that this was not the first time that it had snowed in Murree or the first time that tourists had inundated the hill station. He said that people were unable to visit for the past two years due to the pandemic, but their happiness had turned into sorrow due to the government's "corrupt approach, worst criminal negligence and administrative inefficiency".

He said that the entire country was grieving but government officials were not bothered. "They said that the administration was not prepared. If that was the case then what are you there for? Resign and go home."

Shehbaz said that a sitting minister had also commented during this period about how good the country's economy was doing which was evident in the way thousands were going to Murree. His comment was an apparent reference to remarks made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in which he had linked the rise in tourists to the people's economic prosperity.

"There was no place in Murree's hotels. When this incident occurred [...] one Nero was asleep in Islamabad and the other was busy rigging [the polls]."

He said that the government was giving excuses when it was responsible for putting preventive measures in place. "There was SOPs in place for several years. The PML-N government had procured and installed machinery [...] funds were issued to departments to store salt. There was a supervisory committee and the traffic police was assigned responsibilities."

He alleged that the government dealt with the incident in the same way it was handling the country. "I believe this is a criminal act," Shehbaz said, reiterating that the PML-N government used to have steps in place to combat snowfall in Murree.

He said that the government was "100 per cent responsible" for the deaths of the tourists. "The nation will not forgive them and will hold them accountable."

Shehbaz also called the committee formed to investigate the incident a "joke". "People died because of their criminal negligence and they say a committee will investigate," he said, adding that the "murders" would not be forgiven.

He demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incident so that the culprits could be exposed to the nation. He said that a resolution should also be passed by the House in this regard.

Shehbaz has nothing to say: Fawad

The information minister spoke after Shehbaz wrapped up his tirade against the government and lashed out at the opposition leader for speaking like a "show-off" instead of like a leader.

"He [Shehbaz] is here after taking an exemption from court. I thought he would speak like a leader but he has once again proven that he is an ordinary show-off who has nothing to say," Chaudhry said.

He said that the entire nation was in sorrow over the incident in Murree. "It was thought that this incident would be discussed in a manner that leads to unity, but leaders are born and not made through false means."

He claimed that the Sharif family had created "palaces" using government resources instead of spending it on development and infrastructure in Punjab and Murree.

"They are questioning a government that created 13 new tourist resorts in three years," adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first to promote the country as a tourist destination.

"Today, when there is a revolution in the country's tourism, they are teaching us about what should and should not have been done."

The minister said that more than 100,000 tourists entered Murree over the span of five days. He added that while PTI MNAs and MPAs were helping with the rescue efforts, PML-N leaders were nowhere to be spotted.

"There was no other party present on ground except for the PTI.," he said, adding that the roads were cleared in 24 hours. "The Punjab chief minister, the federal government, PTI ministers and workers were all in Murree."

The minister said that there was a tragic incident every other day when Shehbaz was the Punjab chief minister, adding that during their tenure their focus was been on building their "palaces".

"A new reality of internal tourism has developed in Pakistan which can't be operated using the old administrative setup. The government is trying to implement a more modern setup and administrative structure to cater to this big a number of people."

He said that because of the ineptitude of past governments, the current one had to build everything anew. "We are building the Naya Pakistan we had promised."

Bilawal lashes out at govt's 'hypocrisy'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari began by lamenting the fact innocent families and children, who were stranded in snow a mere two hours from the capital, did not receive the help they deserved.

On the other hand, they government took all necessary measures when a relative of the premier was stuck in Chitral due to bad weather, he said referring to PM Imran's sister Aleema Khan who was among tourists rescued after a glacial outburst in 2019.

He said that common men were in danger "just two hours away" from the prime minister's house. "There were messages on social media. Phone calls were being made to bureaucratic offices and to police officials so that someone could take notice."

In an apparent reference to Chaudhry, who had left the assembly at this point, Bilawal said that a minister was celebrating the influx on tourists in Murree and hailed it as proof of the country's economic progress.

"And when the new of the incident broke, instead of expressing grief and ensuring help, the same minister started victim-blaming on social media and said that the people shouldn't have gone"

He said that the country hadn't ever seen such "hypocrisy", but said that this was not something new.

"Since the PTI government came into power, the prime minister and all officials always blamed the victims."

He recalled that when the Hazaras in Quetta staged a protest in early 2021 against the killing of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Balochistan's Mach coalfield area, PM Imran had told them to stop blackmailing him by refusing to bury the bodies.

Mini-budget

The government is seeking the passage of the finance bill while the opposition is all set to do all it can to block the proposed law from being approved.

The National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday had issued a 48-point agenda for today’s sitting, which included a motion at number 39 in the name of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin seeking the passage of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 that he introduced in the assembly on Dec 30 and which was presently under consideration of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance for preparing recommendations under Article 73 of the Constitution.

Article 73 deals with the “procedure with respect to money bills”, which are only required to be passed by the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. However, Article 73(1) states: “Notwithstanding anything contained in Article 70, a money bill shall originate in the National Assembly, provided that simultaneously when a money bill, including the finance bill containing the annual budget statement, is presented in the National Assembly, a copy thereof shall be transmitted to the Senate which may, within fourteen days, make recommendations thereon to the National Assembly.”

These recommendations, however, are not binding for the National Assembly and it can approve a money bill even without considering it.

The approval of the finance supplementary bill seeking to amend certain laws related to taxes and duties and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, both tabled on Dec 30, is necessary to ensure that Pakistan’s sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility gets cleared by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board which is scheduled to meet on Jan 12 to take a decision on the disbursement of about $1bn tranche.

Initially, the government had a plan to get the bill passed from parliament before the Jan 12 meeting of the IMF, but now there are reports that the Fund has accepted Pakistan’s request to postpone the review of its $6bn loan programme which is now expected to take place either on Jan 28 or 31.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry expressed the hope that the finance bill would be passed by the assembly in mid-January and the IMF had already been asked to reschedule its Jan 12 meeting.

If passed by parliament, the mini-budget will net additional revenues to the tune of Rs343 billion, equal to 0.6 per cent of GDP, mainly by withdrawing sales tax exemptions.

Speaker Asad Qaiser had declared on Dec 30 that the finance bill would not be referred to the standing committee and it would be debated in the house, whereas he sent the bill seeking to provide “operational and financial autonomy” to the State Bank of Pakistan to the house committee concerned for a report.

The opposition members, who had earlier announced that they would block the government’s move to present the bills with full force, in their speeches accused the ruling PTI of surrendering the country’s economic sovereignty through these bills which. They said the bills would cause more economic difficulties for Pakistanis who were already reeling under unprecedented price hike and unemployment.

Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif had convened a meeting of the joint opposition in Parliament House before the start of today's NA session to devise a strategy to block the bill’s passage.

However, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan reportedly stated last week that the government would not let the opposition block legislation through disruptions, adding that the doors for negotiations on legislation were still open for the opposition.