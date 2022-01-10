Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2022

Over 200 tourists rescued from Shogran hill resort

A CorrespondentPublished January 10, 2022 - Updated January 10, 2022 11:02am

MANSEHRA: The police on Sunday rescued over 200 tourists from snowbound Shogran hill station and sent them to their respective destinations as the district administration imposed a ban on tourists’ entry to Kaghan valley following heavy snowfall.

Balakot DSP Siraj Khan told reporters that a police contingent led by him and assistant commissioner Saddam Hussain had established two checkposts near Balakot restricting the entry of tourists to the valley.

“Extra police was also deployed on the Balakot-Garhi Habibullah Road to provide security to tourists who were on their way to Muzaffarabad and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir following blockade of the Murree Road,” he added.

“The tourists on their way to AJK are also being provided food and drinks,” Mr Khan said.

Meanwhile, as notification issued by deputy commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan restricted entry of tourists to Kaghan valley and Shogran fearing more snowfall and landslides.

The notification said the entry of tourists beyond Balakot was restricted as bad weather could trigger landslides and fatal accidents.

Meanwhile, the Kaghan Development Authority started clearing snow from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road. “The road has been cleared for light traffic up to the Suki Kinari hydropower project,” KDA’s inspector Mohammad Moazzam told reporters.

Meanwhile, link roads in mountainous Siren and Konsh valleys of Mansehra and Kandia and Spat valleys of Kohistan remained blocked for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday due to heavy snowfall.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHC verdict
Updated 10 Jan 2022

IHC verdict

It is important that the navy club issue is taken to its logical conclusion in light of the court order.
10 Jan 2022

Taliban’s choices

AS the Afghan Taliban regime tries to win international recognition, it must confront one plain truth: is it willing...
Updated 10 Jan 2022

Cryptocurrency scam

THE investigation launched by the cyber crime wing of the Sindh FIA against multiple mobile apps linked to the...
09 Jan 2022

Omicron on the rise

THE surge in Covid-19 cases, especially in Karachi, points to a worrying trend that, if not taken seriously by both...
Murree tragedy
Updated 09 Jan 2022

Murree tragedy

Why did the authorities wait a whole week for the situation to get out of control?
09 Jan 2022

Taliban misogyny

WHAT many Afghan women had feared would happen to them under the ultraconservative Taliban rule in their country is...