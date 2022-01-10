Over 200 tourists rescued from Shogran hill resort

MANSEHRA: The police on Sunday rescued over 200 tourists from snowbound Shogran hill station and sent them to their respective destinations as the district administration imposed a ban on tourists’ entry to Kaghan valley following heavy snowfall.

Balakot DSP Siraj Khan told reporters that a police contingent led by him and assistant commissioner Saddam Hussain had established two checkposts near Balakot restricting the entry of tourists to the valley.

“Extra police was also deployed on the Balakot-Garhi Habibullah Road to provide security to tourists who were on their way to Muzaffarabad and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir following blockade of the Murree Road,” he added.

“The tourists on their way to AJK are also being provided food and drinks,” Mr Khan said.

Meanwhile, as notification issued by deputy commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan restricted entry of tourists to Kaghan valley and Shogran fearing more snowfall and landslides.

The notification said the entry of tourists beyond Balakot was restricted as bad weather could trigger landslides and fatal accidents.

Meanwhile, the Kaghan Development Authority started clearing snow from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road. “The road has been cleared for light traffic up to the Suki Kinari hydropower project,” KDA’s inspector Mohammad Moazzam told reporters.

Meanwhile, link roads in mountainous Siren and Konsh valleys of Mansehra and Kandia and Spat valleys of Kohistan remained blocked for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday due to heavy snowfall.

