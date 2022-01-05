Dawn Logo

Pakistani airlines cleared to fly to EU, US after international safety audit: CAA

Qazi HassanPublished January 5, 2022 - Updated January 5, 2022 06:41pm

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said on Wednesday that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) had lifted all restrictions on the body which would allow Pakistani airlines to resume operations to Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom.

PCAA spokesperson Saifullah Khan said the ICAO had lifted the ban on the authority from issuing new licenses to pilots as well as restrictions on Pakistani airlines barring them to fly to Europe, the US and the UK.

Khan said that the global aviation body had also withdrawn all safety objections against the PCAA and had expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to address important safety issues.

In a letter addressed to PCAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the ICAO referred to the "significant safety concern" that was issued on September 18, 2020 and the subsequent audit conducted from Nov 20 to Dec 10, 2021.

"During the audit, the ICAO team reviewed the corrective actions taken and related evidence presented by Pakistan to address the significant safety concern regarding the licensing of the state, specifically in relation to the examinations conducted by the PCAA and by delegated or designated training organisations prior to the issuance of licenses and ratings," the letter said.

It stated that the ICAO validation committee reviewed the actions and relevant evidence validated in Pakistan and determined that the action taken had successfully resolved the significant safety concern.

The letter, written by the deputy director of the Monitoring and Oversight Air Navigation Bureau, thanked the DG and his team for assisting the ICAO audit team and appreciated Pakistan's active commitment towards achieving the body's safety objectives.

On June 30, 2020, the European Union had suspended the authorisation for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate in the bloc for six months. The move had followed the grounding of 262 pilots whose licences Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had termed “dubious”.

PIA was informed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in December 2020 that the ban wouldn't be lifted until a safety audit of PCAA was carried out. The agency extended the ban in April 2021 and directed PCAA to get its safety audit done by ICAO.

The audit team arrived in Pakistan on Dec 7 and completed its investigation in the next few days.

The PCAA director general had subsequently told the participants of a meeting of the Senate Sub-Committee on Aviation that the ban was expected to be lifted soon as the ICAO's validation committee had cleared a safety audit report after which the significant safety concerns would be gradually eased out.

