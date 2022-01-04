Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2022

Seat adjustment in LG polls can be made with all parties except PTI, says JUI-F

A CorrespondentPublished January 4, 2022 - Updated January 4, 2022 10:31am

MANSEHRA: The opposition Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl has decided to make seat adjustments for tehsil council chairman elections in seven districts of Hazara division with all political parties except the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

“We will re-emerge as the winner in the second phase of local body elections in Hazara division and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The option for seat adjustments with all political and religious parties can’t be ruled out, but the PTI will be exception,” JUI-F provincial deputy chief Hidayatullah Shah told reporters here on Monday.

Mr Shah said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples party and other political parties approached the JUI-F for election seat adjustments in all tehsils of Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

“We welcomed all of them for seat adjustments, but the final decision about them will be taken by our provincial Majlis-i-Aamla,” he said.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader said though seats adjustment for the offices of village and neighbourhood councils was possible, it would be the prerogative of the teshil and district’s Majlis-i-Aamla bodies.

“Our district Majlis-i-Aamla will hold talks for seat adjustments with leaders and office-bearers of political parties in all seven districts and submit its report to the provincial Majlis-i-Aamla for the final nod,” he said.

Mr Shah said his party would field election candidates in almost all village and neighbourhood councils in seven of eight districts of Hazara division as the elections had already taken place in Haripur district.

“We will install tehsil governments in most areas of Hazara division,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Maulana’s march
04 Jan 2022

Maulana’s march

JUI-F CHIEF Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the PDM’s ‘Mehngai march’ on Islamabad will take place as...
04 Jan 2022

Cybercrime complaints

THE FIA chief claimed this week that people’s confidence in law enforcement was increasing as cybercrime ...
04 Jan 2022

Forlorn generations

LET it not be said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is unaware of the pressing needs faced by the population over the...
A misplaced remedy
Updated 03 Jan 2022

A misplaced remedy

It is the failure of the government if health professionals are absent from duty in public-sector facilities.
03 Jan 2022

Electoral process

THE claim made by the federal science minister that the controversial electronic voting machines have been modified...
03 Jan 2022

KP minorities project

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to build and restore 109 worship places and residential areas of...