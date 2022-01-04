Seat adjustment in LG polls can be made with all parties except PTI, says JUI-F

MANSEHRA: The opposition Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl has decided to make seat adjustments for tehsil council chairman elections in seven districts of Hazara division with all political parties except the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

“We will re-emerge as the winner in the second phase of local body elections in Hazara division and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The option for seat adjustments with all political and religious parties can’t be ruled out, but the PTI will be exception,” JUI-F provincial deputy chief Hidayatullah Shah told reporters here on Monday.

Mr Shah said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples party and other political parties approached the JUI-F for election seat adjustments in all tehsils of Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

“We welcomed all of them for seat adjustments, but the final decision about them will be taken by our provincial Majlis-i-Aamla,” he said.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader said though seats adjustment for the offices of village and neighbourhood councils was possible, it would be the prerogative of the teshil and district’s Majlis-i-Aamla bodies.

“Our district Majlis-i-Aamla will hold talks for seat adjustments with leaders and office-bearers of political parties in all seven districts and submit its report to the provincial Majlis-i-Aamla for the final nod,” he said.

Mr Shah said his party would field election candidates in almost all village and neighbourhood councils in seven of eight districts of Hazara division as the elections had already taken place in Haripur district.

“We will install tehsil governments in most areas of Hazara division,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2022