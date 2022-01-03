Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2022

'No regrets, satisfied with career': Mohammad Hafeez retires from international cricket

Imran Siddique | Dawn.comPublished January 3, 2022 - Updated January 3, 2022 11:38am

Former captain and veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, adding, however, that he will continue to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other cricket leagues.

The 41-year-old announced his decision at a press conference in Lahore. "I started this journey 18 years ago, and I'm announcing my retirement today," he said.

"I played for Pakistan due to the pride [I felt]. I didn't have greed, I didn't want to earn money, I only played for pride. I have no regrets of any kind. I am completely satisfied [with my career].

"It's not that physically I cant play on. I could have played the next World Cup as well but I decided to retire myself.

"If at any time or event [in future], any success is attained [by the national team], it will be mine as well."

Hafeez said he neither needs a farewell from the cricket board, nor has he asked for one.

Hafeez, also known as the Professor, began his professional cricket career in 2003. During the span of his career, he accrued 3,652 runs in 55 Test matches before retiring from the format in 2018.

He played 218 One Day Internationals (ODIs) in which he scored 6,614 runs, including 11 centuries, at an average of 32.90.

On the bowling front, the right-arm off spinner dismissed 139 players in that format.

Hafeez also played 119 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in which he scored 2,514 runs at an average of 26. He dismissed 61 players in T20Is.

His last match in Pakistan colours was the World Cup 2021 semi-final defeat to Australia when he came in to bat at the very end of the innings and finished unbeaten on 1 run off 1 ball. His most notable contribution in that game was a bizarre double-tip ball that Australia's David Warner smacked for a six.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hamza Zafar
Jan 03, 2022 11:12am
Thankyou for all the wonderful memories Professor.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 03, 2022 11:29am
Love you Professor. You did your best. Could have stayed a year or two more.
Reply Recommend 0
Samrad khan
Jan 03, 2022 11:30am
Happy Retirement professor
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 03, 2022 11:34am
With Rameez in the saddle it was just a matter of time for him and Malik.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A misplaced remedy
Updated 03 Jan 2022

A misplaced remedy

It is the failure of the government if health professionals are absent from duty in public-sector facilities.
03 Jan 2022

Electoral process

THE claim made by the federal science minister that the controversial electronic voting machines have been modified...
03 Jan 2022

KP minorities project

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to build and restore 109 worship places and residential areas of...
Assembly politics
Updated 02 Jan 2022

Assembly politics

The govt has never been shy of bulldozing bills when it has had the requisite numbers.
02 Jan 2022

Foreign funding case

THE end of 2021 marked yet another year that the ruling PTI’s foreign funding case remained without a conclusion....
02 Jan 2022

Arab-Israeli meeting

THE Arab-Israeli peace process is largely dead, thanks mainly to Tel Aviv’s intransigence and refusal to deal with...