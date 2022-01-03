'No regrets, satisfied with career': Mohammad Hafeez retires from international cricket

Former captain and veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, adding, however, that he will continue to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other cricket leagues.

The 41-year-old announced his decision at a press conference in Lahore. "I started this journey 18 years ago, and I'm announcing my retirement today," he said.

"I played for Pakistan due to the pride [I felt]. I didn't have greed, I didn't want to earn money, I only played for pride. I have no regrets of any kind. I am completely satisfied [with my career].

"It's not that physically I cant play on. I could have played the next World Cup as well but I decided to retire myself.

"If at any time or event [in future], any success is attained [by the national team], it will be mine as well."

Hafeez said he neither needs a farewell from the cricket board, nor has he asked for one.

Hafeez, also known as the Professor, began his professional cricket career in 2003. During the span of his career, he accrued 3,652 runs in 55 Test matches before retiring from the format in 2018.

He played 218 One Day Internationals (ODIs) in which he scored 6,614 runs, including 11 centuries, at an average of 32.90.

On the bowling front, the right-arm off spinner dismissed 139 players in that format.

Hafeez also played 119 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in which he scored 2,514 runs at an average of 26. He dismissed 61 players in T20Is.

His last match in Pakistan colours was the World Cup 2021 semi-final defeat to Australia when he came in to bat at the very end of the innings and finished unbeaten on 1 run off 1 ball. His most notable contribution in that game was a bizarre double-tip ball that Australia's David Warner smacked for a six.