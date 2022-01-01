Dawn Logo

At least 18 injured in various incidents of New Year celebratory firing in Karachi

January 1, 2022

At least 18 people were injured from stray bullets in incidents of aerial firing across Karachi on Friday's New Year's eve, according to statements issued from various police stations.

The injured were transferred to hospitals for medical treatment and investigations were underway, the police officials said.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Edhi Foundation put the number of injured at 15. The victims were admitted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, the police had said that security and other arrangements, including measures against aerial firing, were being made in Karachi ahead of New Year's Eve.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi police spokesperson, the city's police chief had constituted a team for monitoring incidents of aerial firing.

In the statement, police had appealed to citizens to remain vigilant. They also asked them to record and share videos of people firing into the air on New Year's Eve. The statement said that on a citizen's complaint, immediate legal action would be taken and those involved in aerial firing would be charged with attempted murder and other offences.

A day before, the Pakistan Medical Association had also called upon the government to impose a complete ban on aerial firing ahead of the New Year celebrations.

In a statement, the association had regretted the growing trend of aerial firing especially on the occasions of Chand Raat, New Year’s Eve, Independence Day, wedding ceremonies as well as victory celebrations, especially by political parties.

