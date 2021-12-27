Dawn Logo

Supreme Court orders action against officials who approved Nasla Tower's building plan

Shafi BalochPublished December 27, 2021 - Updated December 27, 2021 11:11am
A file view of the Nasla Tower prior to its demolition. — Online
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered authorities to register a case against officials involved in approving the building plan of the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi, and directed that departmental and criminal proceedings be initiated.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin issued the orders while hearing numerous important matters pertaining to unauthorised and illegal construction, encroachments of amenity plots, conversion of residential properties into commercial ones and the issue of two private hospitals allegedly running their health facilities on amenity plots at the apex court's Karachi registry.

A petition filed in 2014 seeking possession of Hindu Gymkhana, a matter about Nasla Tower's demolition, applications about rehabilitation of affectees dislocated due to the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi and the cases regarding the Karachi Circular Railway were fixed for hearing.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, Advocate General of Sindh Salman Talib Ud Din, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and senior Director of the anti-encroachment department Bashir Siddiqui were present during today's hearing.

AGP Khan informed the court that steps had not been taken yet to provide compensation to the affectees of Nasla Tower and requested the Supreme Court to ensure the same.

Subsequently, the court ordered the seizure of 780 square yards of the land Nasla Tower was constructed upon and directed the Sindh High Court's (SHC) official assignee to stop its sale.

At the outset of the hearing, Commissioner Iqbal Memon informed the court that five of the building's floors had been demolished and 400 labourers were working on the task. "Four hundred people can not manage to demolish a single building?" questioned the chief justice.

The commissioner responded that the building's internal structure had been demolised and only the exterior could be seen.

The chief justice then questioned the commissioner about mentioning that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) obstructed the demolition work in a report that he submitted to the apex court.

"We have stopped people in a civilised manner. Abad (Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan) also protested [and] we dealt peacefully [with them]," the commissioner said.

"[Why] have you written [that] a Samaa TV reporter is interfering?" Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin asked.

The commissioner reiterated that affairs were being dealt with in a peaceful manner and people were stopped from approaching the building by imposing Section 144.

"The problem is that non-state actors are activated due to the weakness of the state. The bottom line is that the building is still standing," Justice Amin said.

"Such a building is torn down in one hour in the world. What are you people doing?" the chief justice asked.

More to follow.

Comments (9)
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 27, 2021 11:04am
Desperately waiting for what our Honourable Supreme Court thinks about Katti Pahari (Rio de Janeiro of Karachi).
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Dec 27, 2021 11:05am
Finally getting to the nitty gritty of graft and corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 27, 2021 11:11am
Excellant. Corrupt officials placed by PPP over the years should be held accountable.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Dec 27, 2021 11:11am
Nasla tower, hindu gymkhana and Karachi Circular Railway. It looks more of a Municipal or Provincial government’s meeting agenda than SC’s hearing fixtures. This tells all about the priorities of the pillars of state.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Dec 27, 2021 11:11am
... Good architectural firms (and architects) hire structural engineering consultants so that accidents do not happen.
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Dec 27, 2021 11:12am
Only hope Only Hope & wait to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 27, 2021 11:12am
SBCA is attentive & fast once you put a first brick, they come discusses the project value, and settle handsome amount amicably. Once deal done, the builder is free for all. He may build 6 floors instead 4, or grab adjacent lands. An exemplary punishment is recommended for officers, high ups, including ministers.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Dec 27, 2021 11:12am
Sprinkling salt on the wounds. This is not action, This is Joke.
Reply Recommend 0
MohammedTarik
Dec 27, 2021 11:13am
Finally, but too little too late. Also, the Administrator ought to given a time bound plan to take action against the builders and Sind Building Control Authority.
Reply Recommend 0

