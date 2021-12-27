Supreme Court orders action against officials who approved Nasla Tower's building plan

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered authorities to register a case against officials involved in approving the building plan of the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi, and directed that departmental and criminal proceedings be initiated.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin issued the orders while hearing numerous important matters pertaining to unauthorised and illegal construction, encroachments of amenity plots, conversion of residential properties into commercial ones and the issue of two private hospitals allegedly running their health facilities on amenity plots at the apex court's Karachi registry.

A petition filed in 2014 seeking possession of Hindu Gymkhana, a matter about Nasla Tower's demolition, applications about rehabilitation of affectees dislocated due to the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi and the cases regarding the Karachi Circular Railway were fixed for hearing.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, Advocate General of Sindh Salman Talib Ud Din, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and senior Director of the anti-encroachment department Bashir Siddiqui were present during today's hearing.

AGP Khan informed the court that steps had not been taken yet to provide compensation to the affectees of Nasla Tower and requested the Supreme Court to ensure the same.

Subsequently, the court ordered the seizure of 780 square yards of the land Nasla Tower was constructed upon and directed the Sindh High Court's (SHC) official assignee to stop its sale.

At the outset of the hearing, Commissioner Iqbal Memon informed the court that five of the building's floors had been demolished and 400 labourers were working on the task. "Four hundred people can not manage to demolish a single building?" questioned the chief justice.

The commissioner responded that the building's internal structure had been demolised and only the exterior could be seen.

The chief justice then questioned the commissioner about mentioning that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) obstructed the demolition work in a report that he submitted to the apex court.

"We have stopped people in a civilised manner. Abad (Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan) also protested [and] we dealt peacefully [with them]," the commissioner said.

"[Why] have you written [that] a Samaa TV reporter is interfering?" Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin asked.

The commissioner reiterated that affairs were being dealt with in a peaceful manner and people were stopped from approaching the building by imposing Section 144.

"The problem is that non-state actors are activated due to the weakness of the state. The bottom line is that the building is still standing," Justice Amin said.

"Such a building is torn down in one hour in the world. What are you people doing?" the chief justice asked.

More to follow.