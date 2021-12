KARACHI: A light drizzle is expected in the city on Friday (today) with partly cloudy weather under the influence of a western disturbance fast approaching the country, a meteorological department official said.

Weather conditions in the morning are likely to remain misty with 70-80pc relative humidity.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

