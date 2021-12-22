Dawn Logo

Three girls abducted from Taxila, Wah

A CorrespondentPublished December 22, 2021 - Updated December 22, 2021 10:51am

TAXILA: Three teenage girls were abducted in separate incidents from Taxila and Wah Cantonment on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a 13-year-old girl was abducted and kept in illegal confinement by four people in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station. Father of the girl reported to police that his daughter was abducted by unknown persons.

Later, she made a phone call to her mother saying that she was abducted by four people and kept in illegal confinement at an unknown place.

Moreover, a man reported to the same police that unknown people kidnapped his teenage daughter.

Furthermore, Azra Bibi reported to Wah Saddar police that her 18-year-old daughter was also abducted.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2021

