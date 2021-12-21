Abid Ali 'feeling better' after health scare while batting during match in Karachi

Test cricketer Abid Ali was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after complaining of "shoulder pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The statement said he complained of chest pain while batting during a match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex where he was representing the latter.

"He is feeling better now," a PCB official told Dawn.com, adding that he was undergoing medical tests at the hospital.

Abid, 34, who is from Lahore, was in superb form recently during the two-match Test series in Bangladesh. He had top scored in both the innings of the opening Test against the Tigers. That coupled with his 39 in the only innings of the second Test had earned him player of the series honour.