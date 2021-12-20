Dawn Logo

PTI manages thin lead in KP LG polls as unofficial results trickle in

Sirajuddin | Dawn.comPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 04:25pm
A man casts his vote at a polling station during KP's local government polls on Sunday. — Photo by author
Opposition parties have a combined lead over the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the first local government elections held in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa since the merger of tribal districts, according to unofficial results.

The PTI is ahead on 15 seats followed by JUI-F (13), ANP (9), PML-N (2), the PPP and the JI one each — which totals up to 26 seats for the opposition parties as per unofficial and unverified results. Meanwhile, independent candidates are in lead on 13 seats.

The first phase of local government polls, marked by scattered incidents of violence and attacks that claimed five lives and damaged some polling stations, was held on Sunday in 66 tehsils of 17 districts after a gap of six years.

The polling process in three tehsils — located in Swabi, Bannu and Darra Adam Khel — was postponed on Sunday due to disturbances, including a suicide blast in Bajaur, abduction of polling staff in Bannu, a clash in Karak and a mob attack on Minister Shibli Faraz’s vehicle in Kohat.

In Peshawar, according to initial, unofficial results by Sunday evening, JUI-F candidates were in lead in three of the seven councils, whereas the PTI and the ANP were ahead in two tehsils each.

Similarly, the JUI-F appears to grab the coveted posts of mayor in Kohat and Peshawar, however, it will be verified after the confirmation of the results from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In all, 12.668 million voters — seven million male and five and a half million female — were registered for the polls in the 17 KP districts namely Buner, Bajaur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

Of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas, local government elections were held for the first time in Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

In Khyber, the newly formed Tehreek-i-Islahat Pakistan party was leading in Landi Kotal and Jamrud tehsil, while JUI-F was ahead of its rivals in tehsil Bara, according to unofficial results.

In Bajaur, JUI-F and JI were leading in Khar and Nawagai tehsils, respectively. In Mamund tehsil of Bajaur, a suicide attack on a vehicle taking voters to a polling station left two ANP workers dead and five others wounded, District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan had said.

Also, the JUI-F was leading in Upper Mohmand and Khaweezai tehsils whereas ANP was in the lead in the lower Mohmand tehsil.

Ali Sabir
Dec 20, 2021 01:33pm
... Khyber Pakhtunkhwa might not be the PTI stronghold PM Khan thinks it is.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 20, 2021 01:33pm
The trend shows that, the KP is following fast the religious parties. A danger bell for the PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 20, 2021 01:40pm
It’s beauty of democracy, let opposition lead if people vote them more. But there’s nothing written in any political dictionary that rulers are free to loot, or corruption, or money laundering. The police, FIA , should be independent enough to arrest any wrongdoer.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 20, 2021 01:46pm
End of Kings Party.......
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas
Dec 20, 2021 01:56pm
JUIF is only ahead due to hooliganism and creating distribance. Really disturbing videos are surfacing and such actions should be enough to consider re-election in constitutency, in presence of army.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 20, 2021 02:00pm
Now opposition will not cry foul?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 20, 2021 02:00pm
Pti badly neeeds emv after this.whats going to happrn in punjab if the strong hold kpk has such results.
Reply Recommend 0
shehryar mughal
Dec 20, 2021 02:03pm
Performance pays off.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 20, 2021 02:06pm
PTI should read the wall This is a bitter truth for all PTIans that PTI failed policies and incompetence will wipe it out very soon
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Dec 20, 2021 02:11pm
So now JUI, PLM N and ANP one party.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 20, 2021 02:12pm
Well local government should be free from party system i.e. contestant should not bear any party ticket. Because people voted for parties not individuals whats what i have seen.
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Dec 20, 2021 02:20pm
This is not surprising after the disastrous performance by imran. Very sad but imran deserves this after complete incompetence in every aspect
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Dec 20, 2021 02:22pm
PTI has rigged polls to make itself lose....shame on Imran Khan!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Dec 20, 2021 02:31pm
Ideally ANP and PPP should have won, I don't want religious parties again in KP, the MMA was a disaster
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Baqi
Dec 20, 2021 02:45pm
Ruling parties must perform based one people expectation or time will leave them behind. Change may shift soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Dec 20, 2021 02:53pm
JUI-F ? really I fail to understand what they have actually achieved in the past 2 decades, they are nothing more than religious and corrupt fanatics.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 20, 2021 02:53pm
PTI needs to work more hard for 2023.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 20, 2021 02:54pm
Illiteracy, corruption, coercion, religion and personal gains holding back Pakistan and KP. KP has done well under PTI but the old guard still at work trying to hold them back.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 20, 2021 02:57pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Dec 20, 2021 03:03pm
This is trailer of general elections
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Dec 20, 2021 03:04pm
It shows inefficiency is worse than corruption
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 20, 2021 03:16pm
These constituencies will suffer for the next two years under the corrupt secular ANP and extremists religious JUIF clashes
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Dec 20, 2021 03:22pm
The results are glimpses of forthcoming setup in general elections. Return of the goons!
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Dec 20, 2021 03:22pm
Imran Khan will win next elections in Afghanistan and Middle east. So why he should care about one country only?. He is a leader of the whole Islamic Ummah.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Dec 20, 2021 03:23pm
As expected PTI soon will become history. Old thieves will rule soon in Pakistan. Dark future for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Dec 20, 2021 03:31pm
@M. Saeed, yes the two religious parties are leading JUIF and PTI, it is alarming!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 20, 2021 03:40pm
Time for IK to pack the bag. Owning moral responsibility of loss of PTI, he should resign.
Reply Recommend 0

