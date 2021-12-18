Dawn Logo

At least 8 killed, 5 injured in blast in Karachi's Shershah area

Imtiaz AliPublished December 18, 2021 - Updated December 18, 2021 03:15pm
People are seen at the site of the blast in Karachi's Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV

At least eight people were killed and five others injured in a blast near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area on Saturday.

Additional Police Surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi told Dawn.com that eight dead bodies have been brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) so far.

SHO Zafar Ali Shah said the explosion took place in a nullah (drain) located beneath a private bank, which had been served a notice to vacate the premises so the nullah could be cleaned up.

The bank's building, as well as a nearby petrol pump, was damaged in the explosion, Shah said.

The official said it was suspected that the accumulation of gases in the nullah underneath the building caused the blast.

Earlier, officials reached the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area, Sindh Rangers said in a statement.

Footage of the blast showed a damaged building and debris lying on the ground. Damaged vehicles could also be seen at the site of the explosion.

People could be seen trying to remove the rubble. There were reports of people being trapped under the debris.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

