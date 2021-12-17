Chinese man commits suicide at power plant in Karachi

KARACHI: A 53-year-old Chinese man committed suicide in the Bin Qasim area on Thursday, police said.

Area SHO Imran Afridi said that Lee Wing Zing was found hanging at the K-Electric’s power plant at Port Qasim, where he was working since May.

His colleagues informed the police that he was depressed as he wanted to meet his family, but was not allowed to travel due to Covid restrictions.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JMPC) to fulfill medico-legal formalities.

Man ends life in Baldia

A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself inside his home near Qasim Ali Shah Mazar, Baldia Town.

Moachko SHO Chaudhry Shahid said that the deceased was addicted to ‘ice’ and was abandoned by his wife around two months ago.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2021