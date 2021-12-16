Dawn Logo

West Indies set 208-run target for Pakistan in Covid-hit final T20

AFPPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 08:09pm
West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. — AFP
West Indies set Pakistan a 208-run target in the Covid-disrupted third and final Twenty20 international in Karachi on Thursday.

The visitors' captain Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 64 runs off 37 balls as the Windies finished their innings at 207-3 in 20 overs. Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks contributed to the total with knocks of 43 and 49, respectively.

Pooran earlier won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan.

The match was nearly called off after five more members of the touring squad — including three players — tested positive for Covid-19.

Six players were ruled out overall, but the West Indies agreed to play after the remaining 14 players tested negative.

Gudakesh Motie made his international debut at 26, with Darren Bravo also coming into the side.

Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein were both left out after testing positive for the virus.

Pakistan, already 2-0 up, rested pace spearheads Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf and brought in Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan side: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

West Indies side: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Brendon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie

Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz are the umpires for the match, while Asif Yaqoob is the TV umpire. Mohammad Javed is the match referee.

Mirwaiz
Dec 16, 2021 07:04pm
No spectators..
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem Ansari
Dec 16, 2021 07:35pm
They are our guests and we need to take care of them and provide them a safe environment to play. If that is not possible, then we should respectfully ask them to go home and return at a safer time.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Dec 16, 2021 07:47pm
Perhaps the covid situation in Pakistan is not what we have been told.
Reply Recommend 0

