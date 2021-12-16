Five WWF employees killed in Galiyat road accident

ABBOTTABAD: Five employees of World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-P) died when their vehicle skidded off a frost-covered road and plunged into a ravine in Galiyat on Wednesday morning.

According to police, five employees of WWF-P had come to Abbottabad from Peshawar on Tuesday, and they were going to Galiyat on Wednesday morning for inspection of forests there. However, their vehicle went out of the driver’s control due to overnight frost on the road near Sori Pull and plunged into a deep ditch. As a result, four of the employees died on the spot, while one got injuries.

The injured was shifted the District Headquarters Hospital, Abbottabad, by a Rescue 1122 team, and later was referred to Ayub Teaching Complex Hospital in precarious condition where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased were identified as Iftikhar Hussain and Rafiullah of Peshawar, Amir Saeed of Rawalpindi, Atif of Islamabad and Farhan Afridi of Khyber district.

Anti-encroachment drive:

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the Cantonment Board Abbottabad continued an anti-encroachment operation for second day on Wednesday, razing five scrap collection points, sealing 116 shops, seven beauty parlours, two clinics, five block factories and service stations.

Special teams headed by additional chief executive officer Amir Suhail Bukhari are leading the operation.

The Abbottabad Cantonment Board had issued notices to the commercial set-ups to relocate, but they did not pay heed, thus necessitating the action.

The operation was conducted in Jinnah Abad, Habibullah Colony and Javed Shaheed Road in the first phase, and in second phase, it will be conducted against educational institutions and other commercial set-ups, said cantonment chief executive officer Ammara Amir.

She has directed the owners of schools and colleges to relocate to some other places.

ARRESTED: The Abbottabad police have arrested teacher of a government school on charges of sexually assaulting his two pupils in Sherwan area.

The police said Jan Alam, a teacher of government primary school, Bachan Kalan, had sexually assaulted two students. The abuse was confirmed after medical examination of the victims. The Sherwan police registered a case against the teacher after his arrest.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2021