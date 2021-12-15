Dawn Logo

Sialkot lynching: Sri Lankan cricket legend thanks PM Imran for efforts to ensure justice for Priyantha Kumara

Dawn.comPublished December 15, 2021 - Updated December 15, 2021 11:44am
A combination photo of former World Cup-winning Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/APP
A combination photo of former World Cup-winning Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/APP

Former World Cup-winning Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to find all those involved in the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot earlier this month and his support for the deceased's family.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager, was lynched by a mob comprising hundreds of protesters, including the employees of the factory he was the manager of, on December 3. The mob had tortured him to death and later burnt his body.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Scores of suspects were arrested in the following days.

The incident saw widespread outrage and condemnation across Pakistan with politicians, scholars and civil society members calling for swift punishment to be meted out to the perpetrators.

Reacting to the "horrific vigilante attack", Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed it a day of shame for Pakistan. "I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress,"he had tweeted.

The Sri Lankan cricket legend thanked the premier on Monday for his actions.

"Thank you for all your efforts in bringing justice for the crime committed against Priyantha Diyawadanage, and for the continued support and commitment toward his family," he tweeted.

He pointed out that such violent vigilante behaviour should be condemned vigororously, adding that an entire nation should not be judged because of the actions of a "small proportion of the population".

He said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had a long-standing relationship and bond based on "strength and solidarity", recalling past instances when the two countries had come to each other's aid.

"You (Imran Khan) have always been unwavering in facing challenges whether it be on the cricket field or the political arena. Since you've become the prime minister of Pakistan, you have been carefully addressing some controversial issues in the country.

"In the same manner, I hope you will be able to teach the few misguided individuals within the Pakistani community to treat everyone with the same respect and dignity that all human beings deserve," he said.

Reiterating his gratitude for the premier's efforts to ensure justice, the former skipper added that the Sri Lankan nation appreciated the prime minister's sentiments for the future of the deceased's family.

"All the contributions will go a long way in aiding Priyantha's wife and children. Your continued support and the actions of Pakistanis will go a long way in helping the family heal from this traumatic experience."

'Comprehensive strategy'

Kumara's remains were repatriated to Sri Lanka on Dec 6 and a condolence reference was held for him a day later at the Prime Minister's House where politicians and important officials paid tribute to him.

Last week, the political and military leadership had decided the government would pursue a "comprehensive strategy" to stamp out religious extremism and vigilantism in the incident's wake.

Ibn Batata
Dec 15, 2021 11:24am
Someone who praises any Pakistani becomes a legend
Reply Recommend 0
Ibn Batata
Dec 15, 2021 11:24am
Scripted .....How much was he paid to give this statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Dec 15, 2021 11:28am
Why would he say it without knowing what action will be taken by Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Dec 15, 2021 11:29am
Anyone left still to praise IK on Sialkot... Please do it fast. Window is about to close.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan for All
Dec 15, 2021 11:30am
I am a Pakistani and I know very well that this unfortunately was not some isolated incident. The menace is wide spread and nothing is being done to curb it. If anything, the state is an accomplice in strengthening the roots of radicalism for political gains.
Reply Recommend 0
Ami Shah
Dec 15, 2021 11:32am
Within few month govt will make deal with TLP and will release all those criminal...
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Dec 15, 2021 11:32am
Rantunge is ignorant. If the whole nation is not held responsible, this type of event will occur again and again. He is giving an excuse to the religious extremists a free pass.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair
Dec 15, 2021 11:37am
Not sure that every Sri Lankan echos this sentiment.
Reply Recommend 0

