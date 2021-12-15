ICCI seeks help to tackle radioactive contamination in industrial units

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has sought the help of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) to control any chance of radioactive contamination in industrial units.

The two sides will collaborate to ensure the production of commodities free of radioactive sources.

PNRA Member Executive Mohammad Rahman and Director General Licensing and Authorisation Mohammad Qayyum along with other officials visited the ICCI on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Mr Rahman briefed the ICCI team about the main functions of PNRA and said metal and non-metal scrap was an important raw material for the metal industry which was usually imported from different countries.

However, due to the weak regulatory controls over the sources in the exporting countries, there are chances of intermingling of radioactive sources within the imported scrap metals.

He said if such sources remained undetected, their untended melting has the potential to cause unnecessary radiation exposure to the public which would have serious financial, social and economic costs.

“PNRA intends to develop close liaison with chambers of commerce, including the ICCI, for effective implementation of regulatory requirements in relevant industries to prevent any radioactive sources in production activities,” Mr Rahman added.

He said industries should install radiation detection systems, and assured the ICCI that the authority will provide them technical support in selection and procurement of such systems.

The ICCI members were informed that PNRA will organise free of cost training of the relevant manpower in industrial units to ensure production of radioactive free commodities.

He said industries should develop procedures and mechanism for notification to PNRA and management of radioactive sources if found through detection mechanisms.

It was noted that all industrial units needed to work with PNRA for compliance with regulatory requirements by industries to prevent radioactive sources/radioactive.

The participants of the meeting noted that contamination in scrap and metal products was also becoming an international concern.

ICCI President Mohammad Shakeel Munir appreciated the role of PNRA for regulating, controlling and supervising matters related to nuclear safety, nuclear security and radiation protection measures. He said ICCI would cooperate in identifying the industries which required radiation detection equipment.

It was decided that the ICCI would also collaborate in execution of PNRA survey strategy in different industries.

PNRA would organise awareness seminars in trade bodies on a regular basis to educate and sensitise the business community about the preventive measures of radioactive contamination and this campaign will start from ICCI.

The two sides discussed a range of issues to make industries and businesses free of radioactive contaminants.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2021