Regrouped West Indies restrict Pakistan to 172-8 in second Karachi T20I

West Indies, seeking to square the Twenty20 international series, kept Pakistan down to 172-8 in the second T20I in Karachi on Tuesday.

The tourists, who lost the first match by 63 runs on Monday, were led by medium pacer Odean Smith (2-24) after Pakistan won the toss and batted at the National Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32), Haider Ali(31) and Shadab Khan (28 not out) were the main run scorers for Pakistan, which managed 59 in the last five overs.

Skipper Babar Azam, who fell for nought on Monday, was run out for just seven — while Fakhar Zaman scored 10.

The last match of the series will be played on Thursday, also in Karachi. Moreover, both sides will also play three One-Day Internationals on Dec 18, 20 and 22.

The series against the West Indies comes three months after New Zealand quit their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years shortly before the opening match was due to start following a security alert.

That was followed by England's decision to withdraw visits by their men's and women's teams scheduled for October. Pakistani officials were furious with the cancellations, arguing security measures were lock-tight.

For today's match, Pakistan have retained the same playing XI as yesterday.

Pakistan side: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

West Indies side: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas.