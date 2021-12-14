Pakistan win toss, elect to bat vs West Indies in 2nd Karachi T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the second Twenty20 International in Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan are favourite to wrap up the three-match series after beating the depleted West Indies by 63 runs on Monday in the opener.

West Indies struggled in the absence of left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, who all tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi and are isolating.

West Indies brought in leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr in place of Devon Thomas, as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein bowled well on Monday, dismissing Babar for a duck in the first over and finishing with 1-19.

The last match of the series will be played on Thursday, also in Karachi.

Moreover, both sides will also play three One-Day Internationals on Dec 18, 20 and 22.

The series against the West Indies comes three months after New Zealand quit their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years shortly before the opening match was due to start following a security alert.

That was followed by England's decision to withdraw visits by their men's and women's teams scheduled for October.

Pakistani officials were furious with the cancellations, arguing security measures were lock-tight.

For today's match, Pakistan have retained the same playing XI as yesterday.

Pakistan side: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

West Indies side: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas.