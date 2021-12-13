West Indies send Pakistan in to bat in first Twenty20I

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

The West Indies, hit by positive Covid tests in three of their Twenty20 players, brought Devon Thomas and Shamarh Brooks from the One-Day International (ODI) squad as replacements.

Pakistan are playing three seamers and two frontline spinners.

The remaining T20I matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.

The two sides will also play three ODIs part of ICC World Cup Super League on December 18, 20 and 22.

The series comes three months after New Zealand quit their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years shortly before the opening match was due to start following a security alert.

That was followed by England's decision to withdraw visits by their men's and women's teams scheduled for October.

Pakistani officials were furious with the cancellations, arguing security measures were lock-tight.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas and Devon Thomas

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza are the umpires, while Asif Yaqoob is the TV umpire. Mohammad Javed is the match referee.