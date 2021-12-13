Rizwan, Haider lift Pakistan to 200-6 in first T20I against West Indies

Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali struck fiery half-centuries to lift Pakistan to 200-6 in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against the West Indies in Karachi on Monday.

Rizwan smashed a 52-ball 78 with 10 boundaries — his 12th half-century and 11th this year — while Haider scored a career-best 68 after West Indies sent Pakistan in to bat at National Stadium.

Rizwan and Haider added 105 for the third wicket after skipper Babar Azam fell without scoring and Fakhar Zaman made just 10, with West Indian bowlers getting early success.

Haider cracked four sixes and six boundaries in his 39-ball knock.

West Indies, hit with three Covid-19 positive tests among their T20I players, brought in Shamarh Brooks and Devon Thomas from their One-Day International (ODI) squad, giving Brooks a debut in the shortest format.

The remaining matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.

The two sides will also play three ODIs part of ICC World Cup Super League on December 18, 20 and 22.

The series comes three months after New Zealand quit their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years shortly before the opening match was due to start following a security alert.

That was followed by England's decision to withdraw visits by their men's and women's teams scheduled for October.

Pakistani officials were furious with the cancellations, arguing security measures were lock-tight.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas and Devon Thomas

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza are the umpires, while Asif Yaqoob is the TV umpire. Mohammad Javed is the match referee.