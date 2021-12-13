Sindh CM says direct election of mayors, chairmen impossible

LARKANA: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that opposition parties seek direct election of mayors and chairmen of towns and metropolitans, which is impossible.

"The desire was a result of myopic thinking and spoke volumes for ignorance of the opposition parties. The only thing they [opposition] knew was mud-slinging as they received applause over it," said the chief minister while talking to reporters at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Sunday.

He said that everybody had watched the opposition’s attitude during the assembly session. “We have been working on local government bill for eight months and if we have still missed something we are ready to work on it,” he said.

“We are a majority party in the house. Is it an issue then if we term opposition a minority,” he said, adding that they [opposition] were in the habit of using indecent and abusive language and creating rumpus in the House.

Flanked by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP Sindh president, the chief minister rejected the impression that decisions about Karachi were taken in Larkana. He was made chief minister by majority of members, he was therefore not restricted only to Sehwan, he said.

He said that even though “we have addressed 90 per cent objections of the opposition” a group of political parties called upon Sindh governor and subsequently the LG bill was returned. The governor had no political role but if he did play politics they could not stop him, he said.

“In contrast, if we say something we are questioned by the party leadership,” he said.

He said the centre had always blamed Sindh government or previous governments for all the ills but the fact was that the federal government itself was inept and inefficient to tackle issues.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government always played with peoples’ emotions by claiming that they would be able to control price hike within three or six months. People were grinding between two millstones of skyrocketing prices but the federal government appeared unconcerned, he said.

Shah said in a sarcastic tone that perhaps intentionally the PTI-led government had not increased price of salt because it needed the commodity to sprinkle on peoples’ wounds.

Earlier, the chief minister accompanied by Syed Nasir Shah, Minister for Local Government, MNA Khurs­heed Junejo, Aijaz Jakhrani adviser to CM, offered fateha and placed wreaths on Bhuttos’ graves and then presided over a meeting to review arrangements for the 14th death anniversary of slain chairperson of the party and former premier, Benazir Bhutto.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2021