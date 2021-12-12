PM Imran takes notices of Gwadar fishermen's 'legitimate demands' on day 28 of protests

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the "very legitimate demands" of the "fishermen of Gwadar" as the protest of the locals in the port city for their basic rights entered its 28th day.

The protest, which began roughly a month ago, saw tens of thousands of people, including women and children as well as fishermen, march on the main roads and streets of Gwadar on Friday in support of their movement. Their demands range from the presence of large fishing trawlers encroaching on their livelihood to lack of health facilities and drinking water.

Led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan gen­­eral secretary of Ja­­m­a­at-i-Islami, the protesters have vowed to continue their protest till the achievement of their rights.

The prime minister tweeted today that he had taken notice of the "legitimate demands of hardworking fishermen of Gwadar", adding that the authorities would take "strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers".

He said that he would also speak to the provincial chief executive on the matter.

Rehman, who is leading the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek (Give Rights to Gwadar Movement), had told Dawn.com the protest would continue until the acceptance of two major demands — action against "trawler mafia" and resolution of issues on Iran border — from the overall 19 demands.

Meanwhile, on Dec 6, Balochistan's director general of public relations released a list, available with Dawn.com, that showed progress made so far on the protestor's demands.

The demands and progress made, according to the authorities, are as follows: