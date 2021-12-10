Consumers to pay Rs4.7 per unit extra for October power usage

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday formally allowed ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to charge their consumers an additional fuel cost of Rs4.74 per unit during the current billing month to mop up about Rs60 billion additional funds.

“Adjustment of an increase of Rs4.7446/kWh shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs,” said a notification issued by Nepra. The adjustment, it added, should be shown separately in consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed in the month of October 2021.

The regulator said it observed that prima facie certain efficient power plants were not fully utilised and instead energy from costlier RFO/HSD-based power plants was generated to the tune of over Rs27.521bn in October. The regulator said it also noted violation of economic order, examined the evidence and deducted Rs63.4 million on this count on a provisional basis.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had demanded that Discos be allowed to charge Rs4.75 per unit additional fuel cost to consumers to raise Rs61bn next month. It said Discos had charged a reference fuel cost of Rs5.173 per unit to consumers in October, but the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs9.93, an increase of 58pc.

Hence an additional cost of Rs4.75 per unit should be charged to consumers. After some adjustments, Nepra worked out additional fuel cost at Rs4.74 per unit.

Furnace oil-based generation stood at about 11pc of total power supply against just 0.2pc estimated in reference price for October because some coal-based power plants, including Hub Power, had been on outage for over six months and hence coal-based generation stood at 15pc of total generation instead of 25pc projected in reference price.

It was reported that adverse generation mix resulted in Rs44bn higher fuel cost than estimated while the remaining was on account of higher international fuel prices. Power generation was almost 18pc higher in October 2021 than reference estimate and 11pc higher than the same month last year.

It was reported that the share of inexpensive hydropower in the overall power generation was slightly lower than estimated but an increase in prices of imported fuels — coal, LNG and furnace oil — had necessitated additional burden on consumers. The higher electricity rates would be recovered from all consumers this month, except those using less than 50 units per month.

The share of hydropower supply stood at 23.26pc in October instead of 25.48pc estimated in reference tariff. However, hydropower was significantly lower than 36.24pc in September, 35pc in August and had no fuel cost. On the other hand, LNG-based power contribution stood at 23.93pc in October against 25.4pc estimated. It was, however, higher than 18.9pc in September and 18pc in August.

The CPPA reported that total energy generation from all sources in October stood at 11,296 gigawatt hour at a cost of Rs105.06bn or Rs9.3 per unit. Of this, about 10,98GWh were delivered to Discos at Rs109bn, at an average rate of Rs9.93 per unit.

Power generation from furnace oil-based plants stood at 11pc in October against 7.1pc in September and 10.12pc in August. The share of RLNG-based power generation to the national grid stood at about 24pc in October against 19pc in September and 18pc in August. The share of local gas-based generation slightly increased to 9.67pc in October from 8.9pc in September and 8.17pc in August. On the other hand, the share of nuclear power increased to 12.33pc in October from 9.13pc in September and 10pc in August.

The coal-based fuel cost also increased to Rs11.37 per unit in October from Rs10.1 in September and Rs9 in August. The nuclear energy fuel cost stood at Rs1.01 per unit in October against 98 paisa in September. Power produced from local gas slightly dropped to Rs7.8 per unit from Rs8.3 in September. Furnace oil-based generation stood at Rs21.3 per unit and RLNG at Rs16.75 per unit.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2021