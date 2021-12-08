Dawn Logo

December 08, 2021

Helicopter crashes with Indian defence chief Gen Bipin Rawat on board in Tamil Nadu

AFP | Dawn.comPublished December 8, 2021 - Updated December 8, 2021 03:42pm
A view of a site where a chopper carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat among others crashed. — Picture source: Twitter
A helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.

At least seven bodies have been recovered, Tamil Nadu forests minister K. Ramachandran said from the scene of the crash, according to the Times of India.

India Today reported that three people with severe burn injuries have been rescued so far. The identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet.

The report quoted sources as saying that there were 14 people on board, including 63-year-old Gen Rawat, his wife, defence assistant, security commandos and an IAF pilot.

Indian news agency ANI tweeted visuals from the crash site, showing the wreckage of the copter consumed by fire in a dense forested area in Nilgiris district. According to the wire service, Rawat’s family was also on board the ill-fated chopper.

Media reports said the chopper took off from Sulur Air Force Station on Wednesday afternoon.

The air force said an inquiry was underway into the accident.

The Mi-17 helicopter, which first entered service in the 1970s and is in wide use by defence services around the world, has been involved in a number of accidents over the years.

Fourteen people died in a crash last month when an Azerbaijani military Mi-17 chopper went down during a training flight.

In 2019, four Indonesian soldiers were killed and five others wounded in central Java in another training accident involving the aircraft.

Who is Gen Rawat?

CDS General Bipin Rawat is the highest-serving military official in the Indian army, who was appointed to the newly created post of CDS, a day before he was set to retire as the army chief on December 31, 2019. As part of his new assignment, Gen Rawat was heading the new Department of Military Affairs in the Defence Ministry.

In Dec 2015, the Modi government had appointed Gen Rawat as the army chief by superseding two senior officers.

Rawat comes from a military family with several generations having served in the Indian armed forces.

The general joined the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and has four decades of service behind him, having commanded forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

He is credited with reducing insurgency on India's northeastern frontier and supervised a cross-border counter-insurgency operation into neighbouring Myanmar.

Rawat is considered close to the Modi government and turned heads last month when he reportedly made an approving reference to “lynching terrorists” in occupied Kashmir.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (46)
Farooq
Dec 08, 2021 01:38pm
Very sad
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Dec 08, 2021 01:44pm
. . 'There was no immediate confirmation of any casualty. More details are awaited'. . . . ---- Indian newspapers
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 08, 2021 01:45pm
High level conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Dec 08, 2021 01:47pm
Condolences for the lives lost! May the 2 neighbours who were once one, find the path to peace and cordiality. May the politicians and vested interests who brainwash hatred into the masses all be wiped out.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Dec 08, 2021 01:48pm
This sounds similar to what happened to Zia ul Haq.
Reply Recommend 0
Satish
Dec 08, 2021 01:51pm
RIP Sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Dec 08, 2021 01:55pm
India has really old equipment
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 08, 2021 01:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, He is hospitalized, alive. Take it easy.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood Achakzai
Dec 08, 2021 01:58pm
Sense some sort of conspiracy here
Reply Recommend 0
AHMED Abdullah
Dec 08, 2021 02:08pm
Waiting... just waiting.. for them to blame it on Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Modi
Dec 08, 2021 02:12pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Sagher
Dec 08, 2021 02:24pm
Condolences to the victims families and prays for the survivors from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malki
Dec 08, 2021 02:26pm
Another terrorist down
Reply Recommend 0
Ak18
Dec 08, 2021 02:33pm
Sad
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Dec 08, 2021 02:33pm
As a human being, we pray for everyone’s safety.
Reply Recommend 0
Mera Watan
Dec 08, 2021 02:35pm
Maybe Uncle Sam did not like deal between Russia and India.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Dec 08, 2021 02:38pm
Ooty is a hill station. Very picturesque but when the weather turns bad with fog /mist then you can't see further than your nose.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Dec 08, 2021 02:43pm
Another blame coming Pakistan’s way.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Dec 08, 2021 02:43pm
Look at the twittet comments. Indian hardliners are blaming it on Indian Muslims and calling them Pakistanis. Right wingers always use such opportunities to blame such events on Minorities.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Dec 08, 2021 02:46pm
Feel sorry for this tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
nir
Dec 08, 2021 02:46pm
There are no conspiracy guys. India is not Pakistan, where the military always sleeps with a dream of a Coup.
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Dec 08, 2021 02:53pm
Prayers for CDS General Bipin Rawat
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 08, 2021 02:55pm
Don't blame it on Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Dec 08, 2021 02:55pm
RIP. A soldier is loved by nation and hated by enemy. Thank you for your services.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Dec 08, 2021 02:56pm
well well well USA onboard and you can expect this type of things.
Reply Recommend 0
Last Word
Dec 08, 2021 02:57pm
11 confirmed dead out of 14 occupants. 3 with 80% burns admitted in hospital.
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Dec 08, 2021 03:00pm
Very sad, rest in peace for those innocent lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Nag
Dec 08, 2021 03:11pm
@AHMED Abdullah, No,Not necessary.some of army equipment is old.everyone knows it.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Dec 08, 2021 03:13pm
Waiting for them to blame it on Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
twist@gmail.com
Dec 08, 2021 03:13pm
@Fastrack, Agree, and pls take care of your outdated PM and economy
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Dec 08, 2021 03:16pm
@Hasan , Can you stop spreading false news? What do you gain by doing this? Can you not stand peace? PLEASE! STOP IT!
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Dec 08, 2021 03:16pm
@Chacha Chaudhary, Karachi, which situation???
Reply Recommend 0
Ismailkhan20
Dec 08, 2021 03:16pm
4-star general traveling in a chopper from Dehli to Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu is very far away, it's not the next city.
Reply Recommend 0
Alok
Dec 08, 2021 03:17pm
Hope everyone is safe. Prayers are on !!
Reply Recommend 0
sachin
Dec 08, 2021 03:19pm
@Chacha Chaudhary, Karachi, Absolutely. Some people, irrespective of their nationality post absurd comments. I, for one, have always been measured in what I put up on any social media including this comment.
Reply Recommend 0
sachin
Dec 08, 2021 03:20pm
@Hasan , Out of context comments.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 08, 2021 03:21pm
While he is an adversary of Pakistan and we don’t condone his behaviour to Pakistan, he is a soldier for his nation and for that reason we wish him well.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Dec 08, 2021 03:21pm
@Justice, how do you know? What is your source?
Reply Recommend 0
Dinesh
Dec 08, 2021 03:22pm
10 people dead
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Dec 08, 2021 03:22pm
Rest in Peace Mr. Bipin Rawat. It's a national loss. Hoped Bipin and Bajwa bring peace to the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Factrack
Dec 08, 2021 03:22pm
Sad day for India. Starnge to see the some of the hatred messages being spread. He is the CDS and is loved by entire India.
Reply Recommend 0
Aryan
Dec 08, 2021 03:25pm
@Kashmiri, As of now no one is blaming any other country. Just chill
Reply Recommend 0
rowen joseph
Dec 08, 2021 03:26pm
nothing chages we are all indian patriots
Reply Recommend 0
Honest Indian
Dec 08, 2021 03:26pm
@Hasan , Most of the Indians dont do that sir. Just like regular Pakistanis, we too want a peaceful environment. Regards.
Reply Recommend 0
Tadka
Dec 08, 2021 03:27pm
There is no conspiracy as the post is merely ceremonial. He is not actual head of any wing. But that chopper is sure old n weather bad. What's the need to fly??
Reply Recommend 0
CrispRat
Dec 08, 2021 03:29pm
@Qbc, well Mi17V5 is definitely not an old machine.
Reply Recommend 0

