Over 2,000 security men to be deployed for LG polls in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Police have finalised security arrangements for peaceful, transparent and fair conduct of upcoming local government elections scheduled to be held on Dec 19.

An official said on Tuesday that more than 2,000 security personnel would be deployed at the polling stations to maintain law and order. He said that the district was divided into four sectors and 11 sub-sectors while out of 409 polling stations, 124 were declared most sensitive, 163 sensitive and 122 normal.

He said that the security plan would be implemented in letter and spirit in three phases including the pre-poll phase, polling day phase and post-poll phase.

The official said that a control room was also established at the office of a district police officer. Authorities have been requested for provision of experts of bomb disposal squad,” he added.

jobs in police dept: Several young men from Wazir subdivision of Bannu have demanded of the government to recruit them against the vacancies of constables in the police department.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Abdul Qadir, Zahid Wazir, Noorshadullah Wazir and others said that they had been denied their right of appointment as police constable despite qualifying written test.

“In March this year, a total of 57 candidates passed the written test, interview and physical test. Their names were included in the merit list,” they claimed.

They said that the authorities could not issue appointment letters to 24 of 57 candidates despite a lapse of several months.

“The affected candidates met the district police chief and other authorities to get their due right of appointment in the police department but to no avail,” they added.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2021