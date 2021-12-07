Condolence reference for Sri Lankan man lynched in Sialkot underway at Prime Minister's Office

A condolence reference for Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched to death by a mob in Sialkot last week, is currently underway at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of the federal cabinet are attending the event which is being held in solidarity with Kumara's family and the Sri Lankan nation and government.

In addition, a certificate of appreciation will also be awarded to Malik Adnan — Kumara's colleague who had tried to save his life. PM Imran had taken notice of the brave attempt and lauded Adnan's "moral courage and bravery" on Sunday. He had also announced that Adnan would be honoured with the Tamgha-i-Shujaat.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A short documentary promoting religious harmony among all faiths was also played.

Addressing the sombre event, the premier lauded Adnan's bravery and said that it was heartening to see that a person tried to save another by risking his own life.

"Role models are important in the country because people follow them," he said, adding that "moral power is greater than physical power".

"I am sure our youth will remember the way Malik Adnan stood up against those beasts."

The prime minister also took the opportunity to categorically announce that the government will not spare those who torture others in the name of Islam or the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

"Prophet (PBUH) preached peace [...] he taught us peace and justice." Justice is meted out in a humane society, but there is no rule of law in a society of animals, he said.

The premier said that people were killing others in the name of religion. "If someone accuses a person of blasphemy, the victim rots in jail and no lawyer or authority comes to his defence to see what actually transpired.

"Everyone is afraid of it. In fact, lawyers do not come forward and judges also refuse to listen to the cases."

Sialkot lynching shames nation

A mob comprising hundreds of protestors, including the employees of the factory Kumara was the manager of, had tortured him to death on Friday and later burnt his body over blasphemy allegations.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The incident was followed by national outrage across the country, which led to calls and reassurances for retribution and justice from government officials. Kumara's remains were repatriated to Sri Lanka on Monday with state honours.

In videos of the incident shared on social media, Malik Adnan was seen trying to calm the mob down and later shielded Kumara when the matter escalated, but in vain. The workers overpowered Adnan and dragged the Sri Lankan national out on the road.