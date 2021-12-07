Pak vs Ban: Babar plays a captain's knock against Tigers in likely drawn Test

Captain Babar Azam scored 76 as Pakistan reached 242-4 in its first innings Tuesday on the fourth day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

Most of the previous three days of play were lost to rain and bad light.

Resuming the day on 188-2, Babar and Azhar Ali put on 123 runs for the third wicket before Azhar top-edged a delivery from fast bowler Ebadot Hossain (1-79) to be out on 56.

Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed (1-40) had Babar dismissed leg-before wicket for his maiden test wicket to bring Bangladesh back into the contest.

Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan then played with caution to combine for a 49-run fourth-wicket stand. At lunch, Rizwan was batting on 26 with Alam 19 not out.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days and the third day was completely washed out.

The visitors had reached 161-2 at stumps on day one.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) had bowled brilliantly in the first session on Saturday to put Bangladesh on top after the visitors seemed headed toward a big score.

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up 50-run partnership in the first hour after Babar won the toss and chose to bat first. But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, taking both wickets with straight deliveries.

After his 133 and 91 in the first Test, Abid had appeared set for another big score but fell for 39 when Taijul again struck with a straight delivery that didn’t turn as much as he expected.

Babar and Azhar survived several tricky moments at the outset of their innings, particularly against Taijul.

The hosts could have swung the momentum had Khaled Ahmed not put down a tough chance, offered by Babar on 39 off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

The visitors fielded an unchanged squad from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and brought in Shakib and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team.Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the opening Test.