Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2021

Pak vs Ban: Rain delays third day's play in Dhaka Test

AFPPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 10:04am
The pitch is covered with plastic sheets as rain interrupts the start of the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. — AFP
The pitch is covered with plastic sheets as rain interrupts the start of the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. — AFP

Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone delayed the start of the third day's play in the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 not out alongside Azhar Ali, 52 not out.

The visitors had reached 161-2, with Babar unbeaten on 60 alongside Azhar, 36 not out, at stumps on day one.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) had bowled brilliantly in the first session on Saturday to put Bangladesh on top after the visitors seemed headed toward a big score.

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up 50-run partnership in the first hour after Babar won the toss and chose to bat first. But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, taking both wickets with straight deliveries.

After his 133 and 91 in the first Test, Abid had appeared set for another big score but fell for 39 when Taijul again struck with a straight delivery that didn’t turn as much as he expected.

Babar and Azhar survived several tricky moments at the outset of their innings, particularly against Taijul.

The hosts could have swung the momentum had Khaled Ahmed not put down a tough chance, offered by Babar on 39 off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

The visitors fielded an unchanged squad from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and brought in Shakib and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team.Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the opening Test.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who should vote?
06 Dec 2021

Who should vote?

Logistical issues regarding transparency in the casting of votes also require detailed deliberations.
06 Dec 2021

Weak fundamentals

LAST week, Pakistan’s finance chief Shaukat Tarin sought to reassure the markets and people that our economic...
06 Dec 2021

Winter sports potential

FOR a country blessed with three of the world’s most famous mountain ranges, Pakistan has produced precious few...
Horror in Sialkot
Updated 05 Dec 2021

Horror in Sialkot

All it takes now is an allegation of blasphemy and an individual or two to incite a mob to commit murder.
05 Dec 2021

Iran deadlock

EFFORTS to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna appear to be deadlocked, and...
05 Dec 2021

Reality of AIDS

AS World AIDS Day was marked on Dec 1, it came as a sobering reminder of how newer, major health hazards — the...