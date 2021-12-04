Dawn Logo

Pak vs Ban: Tourists lose both openers in opening session of 2nd Test in Dhaka

Dawn.comPublished December 4, 2021 - Updated December 4, 2021 11:23am
Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique fist bump on opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: PCB/Twitter
Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique fist bump on opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan were 78-2 at lunch on opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, with both their openers falling to spinner Tajiul Islam.

The pairing of Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique had given Pakistan big starts in each innings of the opening Test but this time they could add only 59 runs for the first wicket.

Shafique (25) was the first to go, followed by Abid (39).

At lunch, Babar Azam was batting at eight and Azhar Ali at six.

Earlier, Babar won the toss and elected to bat.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

The visitors fielded an unchanged team from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and also brought in Shakib Al Hasan and Khaled Ahmed.

Saif Hasan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the Bangladesh side that lost the opening encounter.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN) TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN) Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

